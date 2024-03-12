REBBL Launches New AWAKE+ PROTEIN Lineup of Functional Lattes

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.— REBBL, the original organic and plant-powered functional beverage brand, introduces its latest innovation — AWAKE+ PROTEIN, a lineup of three protein and caffeine-fueled functional lattes with the added benefits of Lion’s Mane mushroom extract. REBBL’s exciting new offering will be available on shelves at Sprouts stores nationwide this month.

Crafted with invigorating organic ingredients, each 12 oz. ready-to-drink AWAKE+PROTEIN latte is fortified with 10 grams of plant-powered protein and 200mg of Lion’s Mane mushroom extract, a nootropic clinically proven to support cognitive function*. This powerful, revitalizing combination is complemented by the natural caffeinated benefits of ceremonial and premium-grade blended matcha green tea, fair-trade certified Assam black tea, and organic fair-trade certified cold-brew coffee.

“The AWAKE+PROTEIN lineup stands as the Swiss army knife of our portfolio, embodying true functional fuel with added benefits to kickstart your day and sustain stamina,” said Mike Quinones, CMO of SYSTM Foods. “In response to customer demand, we’ve combined our AWAKE and PROTEIN lines, creating a hybrid ‘proffee’ collection that seamlessly unites plant-based protein and caffeine. As a bonus, we’ve elevated these beverages with a nootropic, providing our customers with a functional edge that exceeds the ordinary coffee or tea.”

REBBL’s newest innovations feature three caffeine sources and different doses, catering to various tastes and energy needs, providing more options for consumers to find their perfect match. Product details include:

AWAKE+PROTEIN Lion’s Mane Matcha Latte: A blend of ceremonial and premium-grade matcha green tea, coconut milk, a touch of organic honey and spirulina complement matcha green tea’s naturally occuring L-Theanine to support energy and focus*.

AWAKE+PROTEIN Lion’s Mane Lavender Tea Latte: Fair-trade certified Assam black tea combined with coconut milk, sweet honey, and notes of floral lavender delivers a lightly caffeinated boost.

AWAKE+PROTEIN Lion’s Mane Cold Brew Latte: A fusion of coconut milk with smooth and bold organic fair-trade certified cold-brew coffee provides caffeine equivalent to 1.5 cups of coffee.

Andy Fathollahi, CEO of SYSTM Foods, added, “The AWAKE+ PROTEIN lineup is a testament to our commitment to functional plant-based protein innovation and meeting the evolving tastes of our consumers, ensuring they can power through their day with enhanced focus and energy.”

REBBL’s new AWAKE+ PROTEIN lattes are available for $4.99 in Sprouts locations nationwide starting March 25, 2024.

About REBBL

REBBL was created through functional food innovation to create a delicious, always organic, plant-based beverage that provides authentic nourishment to fuel every occasion. We exist to Empower the People to thrive by supporting regions of the world most vulnerable to human trafficking and to secure a future without the exploitation of at-risk people.

About SYSTM Foods

SYSTM Foods, a joint venture between SYSTM Brands and GroundForce Capital, is a privately held modern beverage brand platform. SYSTM Foods acquires and operates beverage brands that bring today’s consumers better-for-you organic and functional products created for healthier living. Its portfolio includes organic and plant-powered functional beverage brand REBBL, along with Chameleon Organic Coffee, the original purveyors of consciously-crafted bottled cold-brew coffee and Humm Kombucha, the pioneer in low and no-sugar kombucha.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

For More Information:

https://rebbl.com/