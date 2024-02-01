REBBL Launches Revive Reishi Vanilla

REBBL, the original organic and plant-powered functional beverage brand, proudly introduced its newest addition to the Revive lineup — REBBL Revive Reishi Vanilla. Available at Target stores, this revitalizing blend of coconut milk, real Tahitian vanilla, and adaptogenic Reishi mushroom extract is perfect for recovery, balance, and immune support.

As part of the REBBL Revive lineup, Revive Reishi Vanilla is formulated to elevate well-being and support the body’s ability to cope with stress through 200mg of adaptogenic Reishi mushroom, a revered ingredient in ancient Eastern herbalism known as the Divine Mushroom of Immortality. Revive Reishi Vanilla is formulated to complement routines centered around rejuvenation and revitalization — an ideal beverage for decaffeinated morning nourishment, post-workout recovery, or an evening wind down.

Benefits:

200 mg of Reishi mushroom extract to support the body’s natural ability to cope with stress

Immune support from zinc (20% DV)

Naturally occurring MCTs from coconut to support efficient metabolism and sustained energy

Non-GMO

Vegan

Soy-free

Gluten-free

Made with organic coconut sugar

No artificial flavors

Packaged in a 12 oz. ready-to-drink bottle, REBBL Revive Reishi Vanilla is available for $4.99 today in-store and online at Target.

About REBBL

REBBL was created through functional food innovation to create a delicious, always organic, plant-based beverage that provides authentic nourishment to fuel every occasion. We exist to Empower the People to thrive by supporting regions of the world most vulnerable to human trafficking and to secure a future without the exploitation of at-risk people.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

https://rebbl.co/collections/revive/products/revive-reishi-vanilla