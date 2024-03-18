REBBL Raises the Bar in Functional Fuel with Upgraded 20g Protein Lineup

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — REBBL, the original organic and plant-powered functional beverage brand, today unveiled its new, upgraded REBBL Protein lineup of ready-to-drink beverages with an impressive 20 grams of organic plant-based protein. Available in 13 varieties, REBBL Protein 20g will launch at select retailers nationwide beginning Summer 2024.

Building upon the success of their best-selling 16g Protein line, REBBL’s upcoming collection redefines the standards of functional fuel, setting a new benchmark in the rapidly growing ready-to-drink protein market. With the introduction of this powerhouse offering, REBBL reaffirms its commitment to delivering the ultimate high-protein, organic, and plant-based beverage with a functional edge.

“REBBL is recognized as the leader in the RTD protein category, delivering a product beloved by customers that offers more functional benefits than any other brand,” said Andy Fathollahi. “Now, we’re setting a new standard in the industry with a high-protein fortified blend of organic plant-powered nutrition, coupled with unparalleled flavor, to truly empower our customers through their day.”

Created with daily empowerment in mind, these 100% non-GMO, organic, and vegan beverages are boosted with adaptogens, including Maca, Ashwagandha, and Reishi, to help support the body’s ability to cope with stress. Combined with immune support from Zinc and MCTs from coconut, REBBL Protein delivers a delicious functional boost in every sip.

The upcoming REBBL 20g Protein line will be available in the brand’s most-loved flavors as well as new and seasonal varieties, including:

Dark Chocolate

Vanilla

Salted Caramel

Hazelnut

Oatmeal Cookie

Coconut Macaroon

Strawberries & Creme

Chocolate Peanut Butter Banana

Cookies & Creme (New)

(New) Peanut Butter & Jelly (New)

(New) Spiced Pumpkin Pie (Seasonal)

(Seasonal) Peppermint Dark Chocolate (Seasonal)

(Seasonal) Tropical Coconut (Seasonal)

Fathollahi added, “This launch marks a significant milestone in REBBL’s journey, further solidifying our position as the frontrunner in the better-for-you functional protein category.”

Packaged in 100% rPET bottles, REBBL 20g Protein beverages will be available at major retailers nationwide starting July 2024 for $4.99 in 12 oz. ready-to-drink varieties. For launch updates, please visit rebbl.com.

About REBBL

REBBL was created through functional food innovation to create a delicious, organic, plant-based beverage that provides authentic nourishment to fuel every occasion. We exist to Empower the People to thrive by supporting regions of the world most vulnerable to human trafficking and to secure a future without the exploitation of at-risk people. For more information, visit https://rebbl.com/.

About SYSTM Foods

SYSTM Foods, a joint venture between SYSTM Brands and GroundForce Capital, is a privately held modern beverage brand platform. SYSTM Foods acquires and operates beverage brands that bring today’s consumers better-for-you organic and functional products created for healthier living. Its portfolio includes organic and plant-powered functional beverage brand REBBL, along with Chameleon Organic Coffee, the original purveyors of consciously-crafted bottled cold-brew coffee and Humm Kombucha, the pioneer in low and no-sugar kombucha. For more information, visit www.systmfoods.com.

For More Information:

https://rebbl.com/collections/proteins