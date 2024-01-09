Red Queen Superfruit Mix Now Available on Amazon

SARASOTA, Fla.— Health-savvy consumers everywhere are resolving to give up those high-calorie, sugar-filled juice drinks and experience The Power of Red! Introducing RED QUEEN Red Superfruit Mix, now available on Amazon.

RED QUEEN Red Superfruit Mix is a delicious blend of cranberry, pomegranate, cherry, and other red superfruits – without all the calories and sugar in juice! Each single-serve stick pack contains 2.7 grams of red superfruit antioxidants and 100% D.V. of Vitamin C with only 25 calories and 1 gram of sugar.

Key Benefits and Features:

Antioxidant-Rich: Loaded with antioxidants, polyphenols, anthocyanins and flavonoids – without all the calories and sugar in juice!

Great Taste: Only 25 calories and 1 gram of sugar per serving.

Convenient and Versatile: Single-serve stick packs of red superfruits make it easy to mix with bottled water to enjoy in the car, at the gym, or anywhere your busy life takes you! It’s also the perfect addition to shakes, smoothies, and other beverages.

Naturally Sourced: Comprised of non-GMO, gluten-free, and vegan-friendly ingredients!

Available on Amazon: Visit drinkredqueen.com and click the “Buy with Prime” box.

About RED QUEEN RED QUEEN Red Superfruit Mix is a visionary brand in the fast-growing dietary supplement category with a mission to provide high-quality, convenient products using the best properties of various red fruits. “Our aim with developing RED QUEEN was to provide a product that not only supports health and wellness but also aligns with the convenience and portability today’s consumers want. And, making it available on Amazon is a major step towards fulfilling this goal,” said founder John Kaczynski. The RED QUEEN brand is owned and marketed by Eighth Rank Brands LLC.

For More Information:

https://drinkredqueen.com/