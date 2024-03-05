ROAR Organic Radiates ‘Drink Out Loud’ Spirit at Expo West 2024 With New Bold Flavors

ANAHEIM, Calif.— ROAR Organic, the rapidly growing beverage brand known for its Complete Hydration, introduces its latest offerings at the Natural Products Expo West. The unveiling includes Blackberry Lemonade, the newest flavor in the organic ready-to-drink beverage line, and Cherry Limeade Plus Powder, a collaborative creation with Peloton Instructor and ROAR Brand Partner Jess Sims. Experience the bold flavors and innovation at booth #5389 in Hall E, where attendees are invited to ‘Drink Out Loud’ and discover the full line of offerings from ROAR Organic.

ROAR introduces Blackberry Lemonade as the sixth addition to its ready-to-drink lineup. It delivers a refreshing, zesty flavor with only 20 calories and 3 grams of sugar per 18oz bottle. As part of the ROAR Complete Hydration series, Blackberry Lemonade features an organic coconut water and sea salt base for potent electrolytes, providing 100% of the recommended daily intake of Vitamins C, B5, B6, and B12. Additionally, ROAR expands its Plus Powder collection with Cherry Limeade, the fourth flavor in the lineup, and was co-created with Peloton Instructor Jess Sims. This vitamin and electrolyte-packed drink mix, designed for on-the-go convenience, includes immunity-boosting ingredients like Vitamin C, Zinc, and Elderberry. It offers just 2g of sugar and 20 calories per single-serve stick.

“Last year marked a pivotal moment for us in the drink mix and powder category. This year, we elevate the experience with the introduction of Cherry Limeade, a flavor in collaboration with brand partner Jess Sims,” said Sofia Hexsel, Director of Marketing at ROAR Organic. “Simultaneously, we proudly unveil Blackberry Lemonade, our sixth flavor addition to the ready-to-drink lineup. With these two innovations, ROAR continues to redefine what it means to drink with purpose.”

The Complete Hydration beverage brand will be exhibiting at Natural Products Expo West from March 12 to 16 at Anaheim Convention Center at 800 W Katella Ave, Anaheim, CA 92802. ROAR Organic invites attendees to stop by booth # 5389 in Hall E to stay hydrated and ‘Drink Out Loud.’

ROAR Organic beverages deliver Complete Hydration products with replenishing electrolytes packed into every bottle. In addition to hydration, ROAR Organic also provides 100% of your daily value of vitamins C, B5, B6 and B12 and is an excellent source of antioxidants from vitamins A, C and E. With only 20 calories and 3g of sugar or less per 18 oz bottle, ROAR Organic features the perfect combination of ingredients for success — electrolytes for faster hydration, antioxidants to protect against free radicals and B vitamins to help you get up and go. ROAR is also non-GMO, keto friendly, and vegan. Untwist a cap and experience #CompleteHydration with ROAR!

