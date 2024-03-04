RumChata Releases New Tropical Flavor, Rumchata Pineapple Cream

MODESTO, Calif.— RumChata is introducing RumChata Pineapple Cream, a new flavor made with RumChata’s signature premium Caribbean rum and midwestern dairy cream. Pineapple Cream joins the brand’s permanent lineup, and is available now nationwide at major retailers in 750mL and 50mL bottle sizes, with an ABV of 13.75%.

“Last year, our fans’ enthusiasm for tropical flavors was evident with the success of RumChata Coconut Cream. As summer approaches, we’re thrilled to unveil our latest innovation, RumChata Pineapple Cream, which is reminiscent of summer Tiki drinks,” said Brandon Lieb, Vice President of Marketing for Spirit of Gallo.

With a burst of pineapple that brings the bright, refreshing taste of summer, RumChata Pineapple Cream can be enjoyed on its own or in the RumChata Colada – a Piña Colada-inspired drink – made with equal parts RumChata Pineapple Cream and Coconut Rum.

Pineapple Cream joins three core products in the RumChata portfolio – Original and Coconut Cream – known for being the #2 selling cream liqueur brand on the market.¹ Pumpkin Spice and Peppermint Bark are also available during the fall and winter months. For more information, visit www.RumChata.com or follow on Instagram and Facebook.

¹ IRI – Total US MULO; 52 WE 9/04/23; Cordials/Liqueur, Dollar Sales

About RumChata

Founded in 2009 and inspired by traditional horchata, RumChata is the perfect blend of premium Caribbean Rum, Midwestern Dairy Cream and Mexican Spice. Its smooth and creamy taste makes it perfect for simply enjoying over ice, added to any shot or drink, or mixed with your favorite coffee. The RumChata portfolio offers a variety of flavors, from spiced to tropical to seasonal, providing consumers with delicious solutions for year-round enjoyment.

About Spirit of Gallo

For nearly a half a century, the Gallo family has been growing its portfolio of spirits brands. Spirit of Gallo’s mission is to build the next great American spirits company and to meet the changing needs of consumers. Spirit of Gallo represents 24 brands and is now the third largest spirits supplier in the United States by volume. Some of the award-winning brands include New Amsterdam Vodka, E & J Brandy, Horse Soldier Bourbon, Tequila Komos, Camarena Tequila, RumChata, Pink Whitney, RumHaven, Stratusphere Gin, and the break-out, spirit-based hard seltzer, High Noon. Additionally, the portfolio contains an impressive list of both owned and imported luxury spirits such as The Dalmore Single Malt Scotch, Germain-Robin Brandy, Amaro Montenegro, Don Fulano Tequila and Lo-Fi Aperitifs.

For More Information:

https://www.rumchata.com/flavors/pineapple-cream?stage=Stage