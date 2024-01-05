Saint James Iced Tea Expands Executive Team With the Addition of Tom Kurtz as VP of Sales and Distribution

LOS ANGELES, Calif.— Saint James Tea, the line of certified organic and sustainably packaged ready-to-drink iced teas, announced the expansion of their executive leadership team with the hire of Tom Kurtz as Vice President of Sales and Distribution. In his new position, Kurtz will lead all aspects of Saint James’ sales strategy and will be tasked with expanding the field sales team, which the fast-growing brand plans to triple in 2024, as well as growing their national distribution network.

“We’re thrilled to have someone of Tom’s caliber join the team at such a pivotal and exciting period for Saint James as we continue to scale nationally,” says CEO Brad Neumann. “With his experience and relationships, we will lean heavily on Tom to achieve our goal of quadrupling the business in 2024 and continuing to disrupt the Iced Tea category with our organic, better for you, innovative product line.”

Kurtz joins Saint James with more than 25 years of industry experience including over 15 years of executive-level leadership roles at PepsiCo. Most recently, Kurtz served as Poppi’s VP of Sales and Distribution where he was instrumental in securing key distribution partnerships with major national retailers.

“I’m excited and honored to be joining the Saint James team to help further expand the brand into new markets and build out a dynamic sales team,” says Kurtz. “The brand has already achieved great success and impressive growth in a short time, and I’m looking forward to being part of taking Saint James to new heights.”

Saint James had a momentous year for retail expansion in 2023 after entering major national retailers, totaling 5,000+ doors nationwide, including: Costco, Walmart, Safeway, Pavilions, Erewhon, and more. The brand plans to continue the momentum under the guidance and leadership of Kurtz.

About Saint James Iced Tea

Saint James Tea is a flavor packed, all-natural, ready-to-drink line of iced teas backed by industry veteran and co-founder of AriZona Iced Tea, John M. Ferolito. The certified organic teas are available in seven flavors with little to zero sugar – Original Green Tea, Passionfruit & Peach Green Tea, Pineapple & Mango Green Tea, Blood Orange & Hibiscus Black Tea, Red Raspberry Black Tea, Classic Lemon Black Tea and Blueberry & Raspberry Black Tea. All Saint James Teas contain no artificial flavors, colors, sweeteners, or preservatives, and are made without genetically modified ingredients. Environmentally conscious, Saint James Teas come in Tetra Paks created with low carbon materials and made of 70% paper from responsibly managed forests.

For More Information:

https://saintjamesicedtea.com/