Saint James Tea Announces Title Sponsorship of Stagecoach Music Festival

Saint James, the line of Certified Organic and sustainably-packaged ready-to-drink iced teas founded by John Ferolito (AriZona Iced Tea), announced their official title sponsorship of Stagecoach, the nation’s largest country music festival, taking place from Friday, April 26 to Sunday, April 28 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, CA. As the exclusive iced tea sponsor of Stagecoach, Saint James will be available for purchase throughout the grounds for festival-goers to enjoy all weekend long. Additionally, the brand will be activating the Saint James Farmers Market, an iconic spin on a classic farmers market that will highlight the brand’s unique fruit and botanical flavor combinations and offer an oasis for attendees to escape the desert heat, enjoy delicious, refreshing iced teas, and specialty slushies. The brand also partnered with TV Personality and Entrepreneur Tyler Cameron and Beauty & Lifestyle Creator Olivia Jade, who will be making appearances at the activation throughout the weekend.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Stagecoach this year,” says Brad Neumann, CEO of Saint James Iced Tea. “As Saint James continues to align ourselves with events that keep us at the forefront of cultural conversations and offer our community unique and impactful experiences, this year’s festival was a perfect fit and we can’t wait to see everybody in the desert.”

To further amplify their presence, Saint James is partnering exclusively with Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions Southern California to offer consumers a chance to win two General Admission passes to attend the sold-out festival along with $1,000 to use towards travel, and a year supply of iced tea. The brand will also be activating outside the festival grounds with a full 360 campaign and the deployment of OOH advertisements including mobile ads on a fleet of SUVs in the area, as well as billboards entering Indio.

This announcement comes on the heels of the brand’s SXSW activation at The UNWELL House, which took place from Saturday, March 9 to Monday, March 11. As a presenting sponsor, Saint James welcomed guests and content creators within the UNWELL network – Alex Cooper, Alix Earle, Harry Jowsey, Madeline Argy, and more to their ‘Spill The Tea’ Lounge where the brand served bottomless iced teas and specially curated iced tea cocktails.

About Saint James Tea

Saint James Tea is a flavor-packed, all-natural, ready-to-drink line of iced teas backed by industry veteran and co-founder of AriZona Iced Tea, John M. Ferolito. The certified organic teas are available in seven flavors with little to zero sugar – Original Green Tea, Passionfruit & Peach Green Tea, Pineapple & Mango Green Tea, Blood Orange & Hibiscus Black Tea, Red Raspberry Black Tea, and Classic Lemon Black Tea. All Saint James Teas contain no artificial flavors, colors, sweeteners, or preservatives, and are made without genetically modified ingredients. Environmentally conscious, Saint James Teas come in Tetra Paks created with low carbon materials and made of 70% paper from responsibly managed forests.

About Stagecoach

Stagecoach is California’s leading country music festival, bringing together the biggest names in country music with fans from all over the world. Held annually in Indio, California, Stagecoach is not just a music festival; it’s a cultural phenomenon, offering a diverse lineup of artists, gourmet food, art installations, and much more.

For More Information:

https://saintjamesicedtea.com/