Sap’s Original Hydration Drink Now Available In Central Market Grocery Chain

AUSTIN, Texas— Sap’s Original hydration drink, the trending sports drink created in Austin, is now available in the Central Market grocery chain throughout the state of Texas. This announcement highlights the beverage’s rapid growth and demand throughout the Southwest region.

The Texas based sports drink contains zero added sugar, zero artificial colors, three adaptogens and wraps up at only 35 calories. One can of Sap’s packs in five times more electrolytes than leading sport drinks, and was created to fuel workouts, late nights, and overall wellness. Consumers can choose between three different flavors; Lemon-Lime, Passionfruit or Blackberry-Citrus.

“Central Market’s reputation and passion for quality brands is awesome to witness and now be partnered with,” says Jordan Wilson, CEO of Sap’s. “We are thrilled to have this opportunity to support their clean and healthy living offering that is one of the best in the country.”

Sap’s will be distributed through Dynamo and available at all ten Central Market locations starting February 1st.

“Consumers are waking up to the fact that most hydration drinks aren’t good for you,” says Jordan Wilson. “This is why we created Sap’s and why we remain committed and excited to help people live active and healthy lives.”

Sap’s was born out of the idea of returning the sports drink back to its effective roots. Our formula is defined by functionality, effectiveness, and providing you a lift whenever needed. Our blend of 20 functional ingredients work together to keep you physically and mentally healthy for when you need it most.

