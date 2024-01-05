Sarilla Unveils Hoppy Hibiscus in Collaboration With Pink Boots Society

Sarilla announces the launch of Hoppy Hibiscus, an alcohol-free, lightly sparkling beverage, supporting Pink Boots Society. With 5% of sales aiding their mission to empower women and non-binary individuals in the beverage industry, this initiative champions inclusivity and social responsibility.

Coinciding with the growing popularity of Dry January and an overall trend toward consuming less alcohol, Hoppy Hibiscus offers a health-conscious, tasty and celebratory choice. Developed by Sara Delaney at the Southeast Craft Beverage Institute lab, this beverage combines regenerative Yakima Chief hops with a blend of orange and floral notes, presenting a unique, visually appealing social drink.

Bars, breweries, and distilleries are invited to place wholesale orders via DrinkSarilla.com. Orders of 4 cases or more receive free shipping, priced at $24 per case of 12 cans.

Hoppy Hibiscus is zero sugar, zero calories, alcohol-free, and free from preservatives and pesticides. It symbolizes a healthier, more inclusive world. #DrinkForChange

About Sarilla

Sarilla is a pioneering beverage company focused on creating innovative, health-conscious alternatives to traditional alcoholic and soda drinks. With a commitment to sustainability and social impact, Sarilla integrates environmental consciousness with consumer wellness in each of its creations.

Pink Boots Society is a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing the careers of women and non-binary individuals in the brewing industry. Through scholarships, education, and community initiatives, they aim to inspire and encourage diversity in a traditionally male-dominated field.

For More Information:

https://www.drinksarilla.com/products/pink-boots-hoppy-hibiscus