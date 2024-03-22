ShineWater Returns to Alpha Prime Racing, as a Primary Sponsor for Ryan Ellis at Iowa

BAY CITY, Mich.— ShineWater is excited to announce that they are returning as the primary sponsor of Ryan Ellis and Alpha Prime Racing and their No. 43 Chevrolet in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Iowa Speedway on Saturday, June 15th, 2024. The NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Iowa will mark the brand’s second primary sponsorship in NASCAR, as ShineWater had previously partnered with Ellis and Alpha Prime at Las Vegas Motor Speedway last spring.

ShineWater is the only ready-to-drink hydration beverage on the market with 100% of the daily recommended vitamin D dosage in every can. Founded by a former FDA physician, ShineWater started in Michigan and has now expanded nationally. ShineWater can be found in select retail locations across America in chains like Meijer, Walmart, Stop & Shop, CVS, and many more.

Nearly half of the US population battles vitamin D deficiency. ShineWater’s wide variety of flavors, such as Strawberry Lemon, Mixed Berry Acai, Fruit Punch, and more, gives consumers a great way to stay hydrated and get their vitamin D with zero added sugar.

“ShineWater is a brand built from the heartland with a mission to bring vitamins and nutrients to Americans in an all-natural, great-tasting beverage,” said Clare Verdery, CEO of ShineWater. “For us, returning to partner with Ryan Ellis and Alpha Prime Racing just made perfect sense to help us continue to share the importance of vitamin D.”

“Continuing this partnership with ShineWater is something I’m really proud of,” said Ryan Ellis, the No.43 ShineWater Chevy Camaro driver. “It’s been really exciting to see all of the different ways that ShineWater has utilized our partnership. We constantly see fans tag us and ShineWater on social media with photos of various in-store signage of our partnership. My team and I drink so much ShineWater – whether at the track, race shop, or home. Knowing that we’re not only getting an amazing tasting beverage, but one that is good for us, is great, especially when traveling and on the road as much as we are!”

Tune In Information

Practice will occur on Friday, June 14th, at 4:35 pm ET (3:35 pm local), with qualifying on Saturday, June 15th, at 12:05 pm ET (11:05 am local).

USA Network will broadcast practice, qualifying, and the race.

Radio coverage will be on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR.

About ShineWater

ShineWater reimagined what a hydration beverage should be, with zero compromises. They created superior beverages that promote optimum health using the power of natural ingredients, zero sugar, and vitamin D – the ultimate powerful hydration. ShineWater provides the vitamins, electrolytes, and minerals you need without adding sugar or artificial ingredients. Each nutrient is carefully chosen based on nutrition science and delivered in amounts that matter. As a mission-driven organization, a portion of all ShineWater sales are donated to OneWorld Health to help treat nutrient deficiencies in families across East Africa and South America.

About Alpha Prime Racing

Alpha Prime Racing is a NASCAR Xfinity Series team co-owned by former driver Tommy Joe Martins and Alpha Prime Sports Founder and CEO Caesar Bacarella. They field Chevy Camaros in the NASCAR Xfinity Series – with the No.43 and No.44 cars racing full-time and a part-time schedule with a third entry, the No.45.

2024 will mark Alpha Prime Racing’s third year of operation and first year featuring two full-time drivers, Ryan Ellis and Brennan Poole.

For More Information:

https://www.ryanellisracing.com/partners