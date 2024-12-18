Sign Up for December Community Calls

Get ready for our December Community Calls! This month, dive into key regulatory issues affecting CPG and unique paths to funding. Our December calls are free and open to the public—just register in advance and mark your calendar.

To listen to Community Calls on-the-go, check out our Community Call Podcast, available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or your streaming platform of choice.

Upcoming Community Call Schedule:

What to Watch in 2025 – The Key Regulatory Issues Impacting CPG

Date: Wednesday, December 18

Wednesday, December 18 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Guest: Justin Prochnow of Greenberg Traurig LLP

Justin Prochnow of Greenberg Traurig LLP joins us to explain the key regulatory challenges CPG brands need to know about in 2025. We’ll explore class action lawsuits involving brands like Poppi, Celsius, and Prime, California’s additive bans, and 2025’s front-of-pack labeling and sustainability rules. Learn how to navigate these changes, avoid compliance pitfalls, and stay out of trouble! Register Here

Unique Paths to Funding and How Founders are Making It Happen

Date: Thursday, December 19

Thursday, December 19 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Guests: Emily Griffith, founder of Lil Bucks and Daniela Jensen of Big Picture Foods

There are a variety of ways to secure funding—the trick is aligning the right fit with the right opportunity. Join Emily Griffith, founder of Lil Bucks, and Daniela Jensen of Big Picture Foods as they share their funding journeys. Emily discusses Lil Bucks’ $3M Series A raise, and Daniela talks about Atalanta’s acquisition of Big Picture Foods. We’ll discuss the options they considered, why they chose their paths, and the lessons other brands can take to secure capital. Register Here

If you have ideas for future topics, feel free to send them our way! Please submit all questions, ideas and feedback via our Community Call form.

