Simple Sips Cocktail Mix Launches at Central Market Grocery in 10 Texas Locations

DALLAS, Texas— Simple Sips Fresh Cocktail Mix is pleased to announce state-wide retail distribution with Texas Grocer, Central Market, an H-E-B Grocery Company. Starting in April, Texans can find Simple Sips in the fruit juice coolers across all Central Market locations in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio.

Central Market will carry three of Simple Sips’ year-round flavors (Berry Basic, Lei’d Back, and Smokin’ Hot) and their seasonal rotating flavor Blue Eyed Honey made with blueberry puree, local honey from MA, lemon juice, and thyme. Simple Sips’ products are currently sold online through their ecommerce website and in select restaurants and stores throughout Massachusetts and Rhode Island. The partnership with Central Market will expand its distribution and reach across the country in the state of Texas.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Central Market,” said Elaina Holm, founder and CEO of Simple Sips. “Central Market’s stellar reputation as a ‘food mecca’ and expansive presence across Texas makes them the perfect partner to bring our mixers to a new region. Now, Texans can experience the taste of our fresh fruit purees, juices, and herbal creations without the complicated steps needed to make great cocktails and mocktails at home.” Holm said. “This partnership will help us reach a broader audience, further support our business goals, and support our mission: to bring people together and spread joy.”

Simple Sips is known for its fresh, non-alcoholic mixers blended with real fruit purees, juices and house-made herbal syrups. The pre-batched mixers contain all the elements of a perfectly balanced cocktail with unique flavor profiles. Bartenders and customers alike can enjoy these shaken with a variety of liquors, combined with seltzer for a non-alcoholic mocktail, or splashed into champagne for a picturesque mimosa.

Simple Sips will be taking part in in-store demos at Central Market in April as part of the “Tropical Aisle Sampling Stroll” where customers can sample Simple Sips and learn more about the brand. Follow Simple Sips and Central Market on Instagram and Facebook for more details.

About Simple Sips

Simple Sips is a Boston, MA based fresh cocktail mixer company founded in 2019 by

Elaina Holm, with the help from her family. Simple Sips uses fresh fruit purees, juices, and house-made herbal syrups to deliver the complete cocktail or mocktail for restaurant bartenders and at-home bartenders alike.

For More Information:

https://drinksimplesips.com/