Simple Times Mixers Gets a Recyclable Makeover

COLUMBUS, Ohio— Simple Times Mixers, the leader in clean-label ultra-premium mixers, has rolled out fully curbside recyclable packaging. The change aligns with the brand’s zero waste initiative as it delivers its award-winning products to customers across the US.

Over the past year, Simple Times has been diligently working to upgrade to its new solution; utilizing sustainable corrugate to replace foam packaging making everything in its shipping boxes curbside recyclable to customers in all fifty states. Previously, the brand used regrind recycled foam to get its products to customers without breakage. Since this material wasn’t curbside recyclable, customers could ship it back for sanitation and reuse via a foam return program. This rollout will also reduce the carbon emissions generated by the foam return program.

“We’ve been working hard to make some changes to our shipping packaging to make green choices as simple for our customers as we’ve made cocktails,” said Mark Tinus, founder and CEO of Simple Times Mixers. “It’s always been important to us to minimize the impact our business activities have on our communities and our environment, and this is a change we are proud to roll out.”

Additionally, the company’s glass return and reuse program for both consumers and on-premise customers puts more than five tons of glass back into circulation annually. And a portion of the food waste generated by the fresh juicing process is sent to distillers to be used as ingredients to craft fruit-infused spirits. Echo Spirits makes its signature Pineapple Rum using the pineapple rinds and flesh, and Noble Cut Distillery and the distillery at Gervasi Vineyards utilize the spent citrus rinds.

During April, Simple Times Mixers is partnering with One Tree Planted to donate one dollar for every bottle of its April exclusive, Elderberry Hibiscus Tea, that is sold. For every dollar donated to One Tree Planted, a tree is planted.

Simple Times Mixers believes Mother Nature makes the best cocktails and that convenience doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice quality. Like the craft distillery of the ultra-premium mixer world, Simple Times Mixers is the industry leader in clean-label—juicing fresh fruit from local farms to create farm-to-glass flavors with only clean ingredients. All its juices are created by hand in the Midwest and available to customers in all fifty states.

