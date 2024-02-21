Smeraldina Named Exclusive Water at Time Out Market

Smeraldina, named the “Best Water in the World” at the 2023 Berkeley Springs International Water Tasting, has announced it is the exclusive water at Time Out Markets in New York, Boston, and Chicago. Both still and sparkling Smeraldina will be offered at all Time Out Markets in a 12 oz glass bottle, the first time the company has offered this format in the U.S.

Smeraldina is derived from the depths of the “blue zones” island of Sardinia, which is virtually untouched by pollution and universally acknowledged for its healthy living and high number of centenarians. Sourced from nearly 1,000 feet within the Monti di Deu or the “Mountain of God,” the purest and most compact granite filters and enriches the clean and well-balanced water that is Smeraldina, assuming the role of a natural production plant.

“Time Out Market is globally and locally known for its variety of excellent food and drink options, so this is a perfect partnership for our award-winning water,” said Giuseppe Pinna, Vice President at Smeraldina. “We look forward to introducing our ‘blue zones’ water to Time Out Market customers across these three cities.”

Smeraldina’s entire line of still and sparkling waters are available for nationwide distribution through Sysco and by regional distributors Driscoll Foods in the Northeastern United States, Mexcor Internationalin Florida, Chefs’ Warehouse in the Mid-Atlantic, and Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC) in Illinois.

