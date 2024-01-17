SodaStream Introduces MTN DEW to Its Growing Flavor Portfolio

PURCHASE, N.Y.— SodaStream, the world’s leading sparkling water brand, is excited to bring the bold, iconic flavor of MTN DEW to the SodaStream drink mix portfolio. This launch marks the addition of another beloved PepsiCo flavor to the SodaStream family, and the expansion continues to solidify SodaStream’s position as the ultimate solution for consumers seeking a personalized, sustainable, and unique beverage experience.

Recognizing the immense popularity of MTN DEW and the initial sell out of the recently launched Pepsi® drink mixes, SodaStream is introducing a “Flavor Reservation” platform, allowing fans to secure the highly anticipated MTN DEW® Drink Mix in advance. Flavor Reservation is designed to give consumers the opportunity to be among the first to experience the refreshing flavor of MTN DEW and the endless possibilities of SodaStream’s personalized beverage offerings. By registering online, consumers will be notified 48 hours before the general population, to place an order and receive free shipping. Fans can reserve up to three bottles of the new MTN DEW Drink Mix, which are priced at $6.99 each and makes the equivalent of about 24-12 fl oz cans.

“In response to the overwhelming demand, we are thrilled to bring the exhilarating taste of MTN DEW to SodaStream,” said Mark Fenton, Chief Business Officer at SodaStream US. “We strive to offer our consumers an array of flavors to meet any and all taste preferences, and with this addition to our lineup, we can proudly cater to those who seek the bold one-of-a-kind refreshing citrus taste of MTN DEW.”

DEW Nation and SodaStream aficionados can now craft their favorite MTN DEW beverages, all at the push of a button. It’s not just a drink, it’s a personalized flavor journey.

To reserve your bottle(s) of SodaStream’s MTN DEW Drink Mix and guarantee an order, visit sodastream.com/pages/mtn-dew-registration. For those who don’t secure a spot, MTN DEW Drink Mix will be available and shipping nationwide starting February 1.

About SodaStream

SodaStream, a PepsiCo subsidiary, is the world’s leading sparkling water brand. Operating in over 47 countries across the globe, SodaStream empowers consumers to create perfect personalized sparkling beverage experiences with just a push of a button. By allowing its users to make better choices for themselves and the planet – SodaStream is revolutionizing the beverage industry and changing the way the world drinks.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $79 billion in net revenue in 2021, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo’s product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales. Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with PepsiCo Positive (pep+). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people.

