Spare Tonic by The Spare Food Co. Announces Expanded Distribution and Presence at Expo West

In a significant stride towards broadening its market presence while championing sustainability, The Spare Food Co. proudly announces the nationwide expansion of its flagship brand, Spare Tonic – the innovative, chef-crafted probiotic sparkling tonic made from upcycled whey. Following two years of remarkable growth and success in the Northeast, the company is leveraging its insights and achievements to extend its distribution into key regions across the United States, including further throughout the Northeast and into Texas, the Midwest and Southern California.

Spare Tonic – which first launched in mid-2021 in the NY Metro area – has scaled its production through a manufacturing relationship with partner Brooklyn Brewery. This move has enabled the brand to extend its reach significantly, now targeting key regions for expansion including the Southeast through a distribution relationship with Cheney Brothers, the Midwest with Fresh Thyme markets, Texas via a partnership with Central Market, and the Southwest and Southern California through enhanced distribution in natural grocery, food service, and hospitality with KeHE and European Imports, respectively.

Jeremy Kaye, Co-Founder of The Spare Food Co., states, “Our expansion of Spare Tonic in new parts of the country represents more than just growth; it reflects our commitment to sustainability and health. By broadening our distribution, we’re ensuring that Spare Tonic reaches consumers everywhere — from grocery aisles to dining halls, workplaces to wellness centers. This strategy aligns with our mission to reduce food waste and offer nutritious choices, making our products accessible to the next generation of conscious consumers in all aspects of their lives. It’s a significant step towards a future where sustainable and health-conscious options are available to everyone, anywhere.”

A pivotal moment in Spare Tonic’s journey has been its selection for the Take Root program by Green Spoon, a highly selective initiative designed for a small group of emerging brands that Green Spoon is committed to supporting for growth. This partnership underscores Spare Tonic’s potential and aligns with its mission to reach more consumers across the United States.

Moreover, Spare Tonic has been selected as part of KeHe’s Elevate program, which focuses on assisting young brands in their growth trajectory. The brand was awarded both “Best in Category for Dairy and Refrigerated” and “Showstopper for Best New Product” at KeHE’s Summer Show in Salt Lake City in February. These accolades come on the heels of Spare Tonic Blueberry & Ginger winning the NEXTY for “Best New Beverage” at EXPO West 2022, with Passion Fruit & Yuzu being selected as a Finalist for “Best New Beverage” NEXTY at EXPO West 2023.

Next week, The Spare Food Co. will further its mission at Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, California, from March 13th to 15th, in booth# N2326, as part of a featured showcase by Dairy Management Inc. (DMI) to highlight brands that are innovating in the dairy sector. This strategic move aligns with the kickoff of Spare Tonic’s distribution in Southern California, showcasing the brand’s commitment to innovation and sustainability in one of the nation’s prime markets for health and wellness products.

About Spare Tonic

Spare Tonic is the innovative creation of The Spare Food Co., founded by the mindful changemakers and brothers, Adam Kaye (former chef and culinary director of Blue Hill at Stone Barns) and Jeremy Kaye (Patagonia, Nike). Crafted from just four real food ingredients – whey, fruit, spice, and a touch of honey – these delicious and nutrient-rich beverages are a testament to the Kaye brothers’ culinary heritage and their commitment to sustainability. Hailing from a family of culinary entrepreneurs, they harness their expertise and social consciousness to create food and beverage products that aim to fix the broken food system which views overlooked ingredients as food waste, versus what they really are: wasted food.

Spare Tonic showcases the potential of upcycled food, turning two to three cups of whey, a byproduct of greek yogurt manufacturing that would otherwise be discarded, into a delicious, vitamin-packed beverage. Produced in Brooklyn, NY, and sourcing whey from local yogurt makers, each can of Spare Tonic contains 85%-90% whey, packed with tons of probiotics, electrolytes, B-vitamins, and proteins. The Upcycled Certified beverages are currently available in four flavors: Passion Fruit & Yuzu, Lemon & Ginger, Cucumber & Lime, and Blueberry & Ginger.

About The Spare Food Co. Mission

It is well documented that at least 1/3 of all food that is produced is wasted, and that reducing food waste is shown to be the #1 way that we can reverse the effects of climate change. Where others see waste, The Spare Food Co. sees overlooked ingredients and untapped goodness. Their mission is to prevent food from being wasted by shifting the collective perspective to making the overlooked essential. They are finding more ways to use more surplus produce, overlooked parts of plants purchased directly from farms, and edible ingredients that are produced as co-product or by-product from other food manufacturing processes. In addition to Spare Tonic, The Spare Food Co. is developing a growing number of offerings in regenerative food and beverage – stepping stones toward the goals of feeding the world while reversing the effects of climate change.

For More Information:

https://www.sparefood.com/tonic-collection