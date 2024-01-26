Sparkling Ice Brims with Talent With New Vice President, Emilia Tauss

PRESTON, Wash.— In the latest move by Talking Rain Beverage Company to drive momentum for Sparkling Ice, the number one bestselling sparkling water brand, the company announced Emilia Tauss as its new Vice President of Revenue Strategy Management & Planning.

Tauss joins the company with over 20 years of consumer-packaged goods (CPG) experience at companies such as PepsiCo, Trident Seafoods, Essentia Water and Ste. Michelle Wine Estates. As Sparkling Ice is set to launch transformational new growth platforms and enterprise initiatives to meet the company’s growth plans, expansion needs and future strategies, Tauss will play an integral role in guiding these proposals toward success.

“I’m proud to have a hand in driving all these new initiatives that Talking Rain is bubbling up to bring new, delicious, full-flavored products to Sparkling Ice enthusiasts,” Tauss said. “I’m looking forward to driving profitable growth for the company through data and analytics.”

The addition of Tauss and the Revenue Strategy Management & Planning division follows shortly on the heels of Talking Rain’s announcement that it hired its first Chief Growth Officer, Rich DePencier, a former executive at Starbucks and Procter & Gamble. Together, Tauss and DePencier are part of a revolution at the beverage company to expand its lead in an increasingly crowded market of sparkling water and soda alternatives.

As head of Revenue Strategy Management & Planning, Tauss will use her decades of experience with top consumer brands to build the promotion, category management and sales planning teams at Talking Rain. She will also develop tailored brand recommendations based on shopper insights and buying behavior to increase net revenue.

“This is another meaningful step forward in our company-wide transformation to ensure a scalable, bold future,” said Ken Sylvia, Chief Executive Officer at Talking Rain Beverage Company. “As we focus on the company’s future growth plans, it’s reassuring to have Emilia’s promotional knowledge, deep market insight, and financial expertise to drive us forward.”

Tauss honed her commercialization of tools and capabilities for revenue management and insight leadership skills by building new category and revenue management departments from the ground up at other food and beverage companies, including recruiting, coaching and managing high-performing teams.

About Talking Rain Beverage Company

Talking Rain, the makers of Sparkling Ice, is your Washington-based beverage company with an impressive 35-year legacy in the beverage world. We’ve brewed up a remarkable collection of brands, including the fan-favorite Sparkling Ice, Sparkling Ice +Caffeine, Sparkling Ice +Energy and Talking Rain AQA. These beverages come in a delightful array of flavors, all focusing on providing healthier beverage options.

But we’re not just about making great drinks; we’re all about building connections with our community and sharing the love with every sip. That’s our special ingredient – a blend of passion and commitment.

SOURCE Talking Rain Beverage Company

For More Information:

https://www.talkingrain.com