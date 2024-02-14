Spirits Gallery: New Releases From Absinthia, Johnnie Walker, Rémy Martin and More

In the latest new spirits roundup, Johnnie Walker rings in the Lunar New Year with a limited edition design created by Asian-American artist James Jean, Grammy-nominated rapper Quzvo teams up with Sezac and Rémy Martin celebrates its tricentennial.

Absinthia

Absinthia has grown its portfolio of absinth products with the addition of Absinthe Bleue. The new Swiss-inspired spirit is infused with pea flower, which delivers a vibrant blue hue that turns purple when citrus is added. Bottled at 55% ABV, Absinthia’s Absinthe Bleue is available for purchase via the brand’s website for $54.95 per 375ml bottle. For more information, visit absinthia.com.

Tequila Don Julio

Tequila Don Julio’s newest liquid, Alma Miel, is inspired by the agave honey that comes from the heart of the 100% Blue Weber Agave. The new offering features a blend of Blanco tequila distilled with oven-roasted agave honey and Añejo tequila that has been aged for at least 14 months and finished in Crémant du Limoux wine casks from the Limoux region of France. The spirit, which has tasting notes of spiced orchard fruit and caramel, is available on shelves in select markets with a SRP of $99.99 per 750ml bottle. For more information, visit donjulio.com.

Johnnie Walker

Scotch whiskey producer Johnnie Walker is ringing in the Lunar New Year with its limited edition Johnnie Walker Blue Label Lunar New Year Design created by Asian-American artist James Jean. According to the brand, the design for The Year of the Dragon features a dynamic interpretation of 2024’s zodiac animal, the Wood Dragon, alongside illustrations of flora and fauna. The Johnnie Walker Blue Label Lunar New Year Limited Edition Design is now available in select markets. For more information, visit johnniewalker.com/en-us.

Casa Lotos

Casa Lotos, a new 100% pure sotol made with Dasylirion, the wild native plant of Chihuahua, Mexico, has announced its official entry into the U.S. market. The new spirit (40% ABV), priced at SRP $49.95/750ml bottle, is crafted with the head of the Dasylirion plant which is hand-harvested in the wild and cooked in a brick oven. The plant is then fermented in native pine and double-distilled in copper stills. For more information, visit casalotos.com.

White X

Grammy-nominated rapper Quavo has teamed up with spirits company Sazerac to create a new white cognac offering, White X Cognac. The new spirit, which features tasting notes of white and yellow peaches and vanilla, is available via takeovers across Atlanta at the city’s hottest clubs, bars, and restaurants, as well as local off-premise retail stores. Similar drops will happen in Miami, FL (February), Los Angeles, CA (March), New York City, NY (April), and Dallas, TX (May) before White X becomes widely available in all markets nationwide starting in June. For more information, visit whitexcognac.com.

Rémy Martin

The House of Rémy Martin is celebrating its tricentennial with the launch of the 300th Anniversary Coupe. The new LTO was crafted by cellar master Baptiste Loiseau from the Rémy Martin “Réserve Perpétuelle,” a collection of eaux-de-vie, exclusively from the Grande Champagne terroir in the center of the Cognac region. Rémy Martin’s 300th Anniversary Coupe is currently available for purchase on the brand’s website for $2,750 per bottle. For more information, visit remymartin.com/en-us.

Sugarlands

Sugarlands Brewing Company has announced the release of its new Birthday Cake Sippin Cream. Bottled at 40 proof, the rum-based liqueur features classic flavors of cake, vanilla icing and sprinkles. Birthday Cake Sippin Cream will be available as part of Sugarlands’ 10th birthday celebration on March 9 at its downtown Gatlinburg distillery and soon at retailers nationwide. For more information, visit sugarlands.com.

Penelope Bourbon

Penelope Bourbon’s Tojaki Cask Finish straight rye whiskey has returned. The third installment in the company’s Cooper Series, Tojoaki Cask Finish is distilled in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, aged eight years and bottled at 106 proof. A limited allocation of 1,900 (6-pack) cases will be available at a SRP of $89.99 per 750ml bottle. For more information, visit penelopebourbon.com.

Hard Truth Distilling

Hard Truth Distilling has dropped its first line of bourbons produced grain-to-glass. Available in three varieties – Sweet Mash Wheated Bourbon (100 proof, 50% ABV), Sweet Mash Bourbon (93 proof, 46.5% ABV) and Sweet Mash Four Grain Bourbon (100 proof, 50% ABV) – the bourbons will be available at the company’s Nashville, Indiana distillery beginning February 24 and in select markets starting March 1. For more information, visit hardtruth.com.

The Glenlivet

The Glenlivet has announced the addition of The Glenlivet Rum and Bourbon Fusion Cask Selection to its product portfolio. As its name suggests, the new expression features The Glenlivet’s single malt scotch whisky that has been finished in bespoke casks that are uniquely crafted by fusing dismantled rum and bourbon barrels. Bottled at 40% ABV, The Glenlivet’s Rum and Bourbon Fusion Cask is launching in 750ml bottles this month. For more information, visit theglenlivet.com/en-us.