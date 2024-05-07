Spirits: New RTD Cocktail Releases From OTR, Dogfish Head, Jim Beam & More

With summer quickly approaching, we’re rounding up the newest ready-to-drink cocktail releases. In this gallery, major players like On The Rocks, Jim Beam and Dogfish Head drop new flavors, High Noon makes its first foray into hard tea and Crystal Head capitalizes on the Espresso Martini craze.

Jim Beam

Jim Beam has expanded its established lineup of ready-to-drink cocktails with the addition of Jim Beam Kentucky Coolers. Created in partnership with The Boston Beer Company, the 5% ABV malt-based coolers come in Blueberry Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade, Orange Crush, and Peach Crush flavors. Jim Beam Kentucky Coolers are available at retailers nationwide with a SRP of $15.99 per 12-can variety pack. For more information, visit jimbeam.com/en-us.

Surfside

Philadelphia-based Surfside is getting the summer par-tea started with five new SKUs: Green Tea + Vodka, Raspberry Tea + Vodka, Strawberry Lemonade + Vodka, Black Cherry Lemonade + Vodka and a new Lemonade Variety 8-pack. Additionally, the brand has landed a recent distribution expansion that puts its products in over 40 states. For more information, visit store.statesidevodka.com.

Lovvo

The Restless Dreamers Beverage Co. has introduced Lovvo, a line of semi-sparkling Lambrusco in single-serve 250ml cans. The cocktails, produced by Cantina de Carpi e Sorbara in Emilia-Romagna, Italy, come in red (8.5% ABV), white (11% ABV) and rosé (8.5% ABV) varieties. Lovvo is available in single-flavor 4-packs for $19.99. For more information, visit drinklovvo.com.

On The Rocks

Bartender-developed, ready-to-serve cocktail brand On The Rocks has unveiled its latest tropical-inspired offering, The Blue Hawaiian. The new offering blends premium Cruzan Rum and orange notes of Blue Curacao with toasted coconut and pineapple flavors. On The Rocks’ The Blue Hawaiian (20% ABV) is now available in 375ml bottles. For more information, otrcocktails.com.

Spritz Society

The Spritz Society x Claussen Pickle pickle-flavored spritz is back, and it’s kind of a big dill. The LTO, which sold out in record time when it was introduced last year, is now available in a larger 12 oz. can. Canned at 6% ABV, Spritz Society x Claussen Pickle is now available for preorder online for $50 per 8-pack. For more information, visit spritzsociety.com.

Have A Day

Creator-led gold brand Bob Does Sports has launched its first line of ready-to-drink tequila-based cocktails, named “Have a Day,” in partnership with Chido Premium Tequila Cocktails. Available in two flavors at launch – Georgia Peach and Watermelon Wave – the 5% ABV cocktails will soon be available for purchase via the brand’s website. For more information, visit drinkhaveaday.com.

Dogfish Head

Just in time for summer, Dogfish Head has announced the release of Strawberry Lime Tequila Margarita. Canned at 12% ABV, the cocktail features authentic tequila blanco, Dogfish Head triple sec, and real strawberry and lime juice. Dogfish Head’s Strawberry Lime Tequila Margarita will begin hitting store shelves this month in 4-packs of 12 oz. cans. For more information, visit dogfish.com.

Juan, Please

New brand Juan, Please is seeking to make a splash in the RTD cocktail with its inaugural product: Tequila, Lemonade, Tea (TLT). The non-carbonated drink has just Juan gram of sugar and 7% ABV. For more information, visit drinkjuanplease.com.

Cape Cod’r

Massachusetts-based Cape Cod’r has introduced a new Tequila Pack (8-pack) featuring Mermaid Tail and its new flavor, Golden Hour (Tequila, Orange, and Lime). Golden Hour has just 100 calories, 4.5% ABV and is made with natural juices. The Cape Cod’r is available for purchase via the brand’s website for $22.99 per 8-pack of 12 oz. can. For more information, visit capecodr.com.

Crystal Head

Crystal Head Vodka, part of the Infinium Spirits portfolio, has launched two new RTD cocktails: the Espresso Martini (20% ABV) and the Cosmopolitan. The former is crafted with Crystal Head’s Original vodka, nitro-brewed coffee, natural chocolate flavor, and a hint of agave. The latter features Crystal Head’s Original vodka, pure cranberry juice, natural lime extract and triple sec. Both cocktails are priced at $4.99 per 100ml can. For more information, visit crystalheadvodka.com.

High Noon

Following major players like Boston Beer and the success of independents like Surfside, High Noon is jumping on the hard tea bandwagon with a new iced tea and vodka line. The flavors include Original, Peach, Lemon and Raspberry via 8-pack at the SRP of $19.99. For more information, visit highnoonspirits.com.