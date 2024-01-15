Squier’s Specialty Elixirs Announces Expansion into the Massachusetts Legal Adult-Use Market

PORTLAND, Maine— Squier’s Specialty Elixirs (Squier’s), an award-winning, chef-founded and Maine-based cannabis beverage company, proudly announced its expansion into the adult-use cannabis market in Massachusetts.

Consumers will be able to purchase Squier’s premium products in two neighboring New England states, currently available in Maine and available in Massachusetts mid-January 2024. The elixirs are made from scratch with 100% real fruit, organic blue agave, fresh squeezed citrus, and solventless live hash rosin, elevating the standards of culinary-focused ‘edibles’.

An alcohol-free alternative for “Cali sober” consumers, the pocket-sized elixirs by Squier’s can be added to sparkling or still beverages and enjoyed hot or iced. The infused drink mixers allow cannabis users to enhance any beverage anytime, anywhere. In addition to canna-cocktails, the product can be poured over desserts or added to a variety of cooking and baking recipes.

The elixirs are another alternative to canned cannabis seltzers, as the products are capped off at 5mg in the state. Squier’s offers two dosage options, at 10mg and 100mg. “We are excited to introduce Massachusetts cannabis consumers to a new, unique customized dose option and full flavor experience,” said Zack Squier, Chef and Founder of Squier’s Specialty Elixirs. “Our solventless live hash rosin elixirs are carefully crafted with high-grade ingredients for exceptional taste and effects.”

Made with honest, all-natural ingredients, the Squier’s Massachusetts product SKUs are vegan, gluten-free, and include 5 fruity flavors:

Blueberry Lemon

Raspberry Lime

Mandarin Mango

Pink Pineapple

Sleepy Time Blackberry Lavender (THC:CBN:CBD)

“After much anticipation, Squier’s is thrilled to be launching in New England’s most established market,” said Squier’s. “Close to our headquarters, it is imperative we have complete control over the quality and standard of our product, and we are proud to partner with like minded manufacturer, Temple Hill Collective.”

Temple Hill Collective, a Massachusetts-based cannabis product manufacturer, specializes in partnering with high-quality cannabis brands that are looking to expand their footprint or gain a presence in the Massachusetts cannabis market.

“Within minutes of meeting with Chef Zack Squier and sampling Squier’s delicious elixirs, our team knew we needed to bring these amazing products to the Massachusetts market,” said Tom McMenemy, Co-Founder of Temple Hill Collective. “From the fresh fruit and citrus to the solventless live hash rosin infusions, every detail of the product and process has been meticulously refined,” continued Chris Carbone, Co-Founder of Temple Hill Collective.

The Massachusetts selection of elixirs retail at an affordable price, 10mg (1oz bottle) for $8 and 100mg (2oz bottle) for $25. Pricing is dispensary dependent. The newly announced Theory Wellness location in Medford will carry Squier’s Specialty Elixirs in their first-of-its-kind beverage dispensary, which is opening soon. The full range of elixirs will be available in-store this month at cannabis dispensaries throughout the state including Kapha Cannabis, Stem Haverhill, and The Healing Center. Current Maine dispensary partners Theory Wellness, Silver Therapeutics, and Nova Farms, will also offer Squier’s Specialty Elixirs on their Massachusetts menus.

Squier’s will be adding more store locations in Q1 2024 and plans to expand their product offerings with new launches in Spring 2024.

About Squier’s Specialty Elixirs

Chef and Founder of Squier’s Specialty Elixirs, Zack Squier, grew frustrated with the ingredients in most edibles and founded Squier’s to develop an ethical and delicious cannabis product. Everything is made with as much thought and integrity as the food Squier spent years creating as an executive chef in the culinary world. Learn more about Squier’s Specialty Elixirs and the company’s full product range at drinkdifferent.co.

