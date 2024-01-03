SYSTM Foods Acquires Humm Kombucha

SYSTM Foods, a joint venture between SYSTM Brands and CPG investment firm GroundForce Capital, has acquired Humm Kombucha, the companies announced today.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 2009, Humm produces a variety of low- and zero-sugar kombuchas and functional beverages, including a line of probiotic sodas and seltzers. The Oregon-based brand will join a portfolio of other SYSTM acquisitions, including Chameleon Organic Coffee and functional beverage brand REBBL.

The acquisition is another step in SYSTM’s “strategic objective of creating a leading functional beverage platform” that aligns with its better-for-you CPG portfolio and bolsters its position in refrigerated RTDs, per a press release issued this morning.

“Today’s consumers are seeking healthier, lower-sugar beverage options with functional advantages, ranging from digestive health to immune support, that don’t sacrifice taste or quality,” said SYSTM Foods CEO Andy Fathollahi in the release. “HUMM provides SYSTM Foods with unique capabilities and adds another incredible brand to our portfolio.”

According to Circana, Humm’s refrigerated kombucha products grew dollar sales by 18.5% to $23.4 million in the 52-weeks ending October 8, 2023 in U.S. MULO and c-store retail accounts. That data does not include ecommerce sales or all product lines sold by the brand.