Tailwind Nutrition Launches Rapid Hydration Drink Mix

Tailwind Nutrition, the leading provider of simple and complete nutrition products, has launched Rapid Hydration, an all natural electrolyte drink mix that quenches your thirst and rapidly replaces what you sweat out with the right blend of electrolytes and Vitamin C. The powder mixes quick and clear with a clean, light taste to optimize your hydration during workouts or throughout the day.

“Customers asked for a hydration mix with the light, clean flavors Tailwind is known for and no icky aftertaste from stevia or monk fruit,” said Jeff Vierling, founder of Tailwind Nutrition. “It’s perfect for those days when I’m headed out for a short ride, run, hot yoga, or trip to the gym. I hope you love it as much as I do!”

Rapid Hydration has a clean, refreshing taste that delivers a subtle yet satisfying flavor that will leave your tastebuds happy. Available in five tempting flavors – Orange, Strawberry Lemonade, Lemon Lime, Berry, and Raspberry – Rapid Hydration is packaged as individual sachets available in 12-, 15-, or 25-packs. One sachet has 45 calories and is optimized for use in 18-24 ounces of water.

Rapid Hydration helps you hydrate faster than just drinking water alone and provides electrolytes to replace what is lost in sweat. Similar to Tailwind’s Endurance Fuel, Rapid Hydration takes advantage of the body’s active transport mechanism to maximize the absorption of electrolytes and water. Sweetened with natural cane sugar, Rapid Hydration does not include any artificial sweeteners and is naturally gluten free.

While Rapid Hydration is ideal for everyday hydration or short workouts, Endurance Fuel is all you need for sustained efforts over longer periods of time and for high levels of intensity. After workouts, Tailwind Nutrition’s Recovery Mix helps athletes recover quickly so you can get back out on the trails doing more of what you love.

Rapid Hydration electrolyte powder can be used before, during, and after workouts in order to keep the body’s hydration balanced. It can also be consumed during periods of illness when your body is losing fluids, or even post-late night to feel better in the morning.

Rapid Hydration is available on TailwindNutrition.com and through specialty retailers.

Tailwind Nutrition Rapid Hydration MSRP

12-serving pack (single flavor) – $18.99 USD

15-serving pack (variety pack) – $22.99 USD

25-serving pack (single flavor) – $29.99 USD

About Tailwind Nutrition

Celebrating its 12th Anniversary in 2024, Tailwind Nutrition manufactures all-natural sports nutrition products that are free of GMOs, dairy, soy, and gluten, are easy to digest, and support an athlete’s fueling and recovery needs during exercise. Owned, operated and manufactured in Durango, Tailwind Nutrition’s specially formulated drink mixes help athletes perform and compete at their highest level without the worry of food allergies or sensitivities. All you need. Really.®

For More Information:

https://www.tailwindnutrition.com