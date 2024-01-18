Target Adds New Diverse Suppliers to Store Shelves Using Innovative Tech Platform Designed for the Beverage Alcohol Industry

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Diverse Powered Brands, the premier centralized B2B global digital catalog connecting buyers, supplier diversity managers, wholesalers, and investors with diverse-owned, diverse-led and diverse-made suppliers, announced the seven brands selected by Target for placement in stores this year.

Diverse suppliers in Diverse Powered Brands (DPB) include BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color), Disabled, LGBTQIA+, Veteran, and Women.

“We are so thrilled to officially announce the seven diverse brands that were discovered by Target in the Diverse Powered Brands catalog and chosen for placement in stores across the United States,” said Deborah Brenner, Founder and CEO of Diverse Powered Brands. “Diverse Powered Brands serves as a hybrid sales tool that adds tremendous value to the three-tier system. Target selecting seven brands for placement demonstrates ease of use and one of the many ways DPB is an accelerator and disruptor for diverse suppliers in the beverage alcohol industry.”

The seven brands who were ultimately selected participated with a greater pool of 13 suppliers who pitched their brand and founder’s story in person at the Diverse Powered Brands Pitch Day in June 2023, held at Target Headquarters in Minneapolis.

The ‘Shark Tank” style pitch day was organized and hosted by Diverse Powered Brands as one of the benefits for annual subscribers of the B2B digital catalog. Participation in the Diverse Powered Brands Pitch Day came at no charge to these brands.

A private room was set up for suppliers to pitch to the Target wine buying team while the founders met with executives from Women of the Vine & Spirits, Diverse Powered Brands and Johnson Brothers, Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits and Republic National Distributing Company.

Boyd Cru Wines

BIPOC (Black/African American) & Women-Owned & Made

3 varietals added into a Washington DC store

Mai Vino

BIPOC (AAPI) & Women-Owned

1.5L Bagged Wine – 3 varietals added into 24 stores each in Colorado

Mingle Mocktails Non-Alcoholic Cocktails

Women-Owned, Led & Made

3 varietals added into 12 stores each in Colorado

Mom Juice

BIPOC (Black/African American; Native American/Alaskan Native/Indigenous & AAPI) & Women- Owned & Led

3 varietals added into 29 stores each and 1 varietal added into 11 stores in Colorado and North Carolina

Iron Side Wines

BIPOC (AAPI) Owned & Led; Women-Led

2 varietals added into 43 stores each and 1 varietal added into 42 stores; placement primarily in Michigan and 1 store in Nebraska

Suede Rosé

BIPOC (Black /African American) & Women-Owned & Led

1 varietal added into a Washington DC store

The Urban Wine Co.

BIPOC (Black /African American) & Women-Owned, Led & Made

3 varietals added into 20 stores each in North Carolina and South Carolina

“We are elated that Boyd Cru Wines was selected to partner with Target and are most grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the first ever Diverse Powered Brands Pitch Day!” said Jon’ll Boyd, Winemaker/Co-Owner, Boyd Cru Wines. “This is a dream come true and we can’t thank Diverse Powered Brands enough for being such a great resource and creating a much-needed space for diverse brands to have a voice and be found.”

About Diverse Powered Brands

Diverse Powered Brands is the premier centralized B2B global digital catalog connecting diverse suppliers, buyers, supplier diversity managers, wholesalers, and investors across the entire beverage alcohol and hospitality industry. Diverse Powered Brands – the industry’s trusted resource – provides a seamless, easy, and informative way to discover diverse suppliers across all beverage alcohol and non-alcohol categories, all on one platform.

