Tennis Maestro J.J. Wolf Takes Center Court as the New Ambassador for Electrolit’s Tennis Lineup

HOUSTON, Texas— Electrolit – the preferred, premium hydration beverage made from pharmaceutical quality grade ingredients – today announces the signing of rising tennis star J.J. Wolf as an Electrolit athlete.

“J.J. Wolf’s relentless drive to push US Tennis forward inspires us at Electorlit and we’re excited to be fueling his journey this year,” said Jake Sloan, Sr. Marketing Director. “We’re committed to providing him with the hydration edge and supporting him in other areas of the sport so that he can dominate the circuit this year.”

Since his collegiate tennis days at Ohio State University and turning pro in 2019, Wolf has gone on to break into the Top 100 followed by achieving a career-high ATP singles ranking of No. 39 in February 2023, with many other accolades and accomplishments along the way. More than just his trademark mullet, Wolf has captured the unyielding attention of tennis enthusiasts worldwide. As the latest Electrolit athlete, J.J. will serve up his partnership with the brand to promote the vital importance of proper hydration for athletes and active individuals.

“Joining forces with Electrolit marks a pivotal moment for me. Their emphasis on the advantage of proper hydration resonates with my dedication to excellence in athletic performance. I see this collaboration as an opportunity to make a lasting impact on the way I prioritize my health and well-being for the long term,” said Wolf. “Right now, Electrolit’s hydration is a game-changer, particularly as we enter the new tennis season and I prepare to game, set, match.”

As the leading face of Electrolit’s roster of tennis athletes and one of the top up-and-coming U.S. men’s tennis players, Wolf will be at the center of activations at upcoming events including Indian Wells, Miami Open and the Madrid Open. Off the court, the brand will support Wolf with initiatives close to his heart in his home bases of Ohio and Florida.

Electrolit is increasingly the go-to hydration option and leading isotonic beverage, revered by athletes, party-goers and anyone else in between seeking instant hydration.

Electrolit can be purchased at Walmart, Kroger, HEB, Jewel-Osco, Circle K, 7-Eleven and more, and through online channels.

About Electrolit

Electrolit manufactures a scientifically formulated premium hydration beverage that replenishes the body after physical activity, intense heat, or a night of partying. Founded in Mexico in 1950, since, Electrolit has become revered by athletes & partygoers alike as a recovery drink. Formulated with magnesium, potassium, calcium, sodium glucose, and sodium lactate plus six ions for electrolyte absorption, Electrolit aids in the recovery of the hydro electrolytic imbalance, fulfilling metabolic and hydration needs. Available in 15 delicious flavors, Electrolit is currently offered in national, grocery, convenience and online channels across the nation, including Walmart, Kroger, Jewel-Osco, 7-11 and more. Electrolit is manufactured and owned by Pisa Pharmaceuticals, the largest pharmaceutical company in Mexico and Latin America.

For More Information:

https://electrolit.com/