The Free Spirits Company Unveils Non-Alcoholic Ready-to-Drink California Craft Cocktails

MARIN COUNTY, Calif.— The Free Spirits Company introduces their new ready-to-drink, non-alcoholic line of California Craft Cocktails on April 9. This innovative collection is expertly crafted and delivers a fresh-out-of-the-shaker effervescence, real fruit juice, and authentic cocktail experience – without the hangover. The new additions to the brand kick off with two classic cocktails: The Kentucky Mule and The Margarita.

“People love a great cocktail but when you’re on-the-go neither alcohol nor mixing up your own cocktail is very practical,” noted Milan Martin, CEO & Founder of The Free Spirits Company. “And because our customers are often those who pride themselves on living active, healthy lives, our new ‘fresh-out-of-the-shaker’ non-alcoholic cocktails help to elevate everyday, on-the-go occasions with fresh, bold, delicious, alcohol-free versions of your favorite buzzy cocktails.”

The Kentucky Mule, made with Free Spirits’ The Spirit of Bourbon, has notes of oak, fresh lime, real ginger and is lightly carbonated, to deliver a fresh-out-of-the-shaker, barrel-aged-Bourbon cocktail experience.

The Margarita, made with Free Spirits’ Reposado-inspired The Spirit of Tequila, is a juicy, agave-kissed classic Margarita, with tangy lime and tangerine and is lightly carbonated for that bright, freshly made cocktail experience.

Free Spirits Ready to Drink cocktails join The Free Spirits Company’s existing non-alcoholic spirit expressions including The Spirit of Tequila, The Spirit of Gin, The Spirit of Bourbon, The Spirit of Vermouth Rosso and The Spirit of Milano. Inspired by the world’s great spirits, each one is crafted to be a complex, nuanced, 1:1 non-alcoholic version of the great spirits and liqueurs of the world.

Free Spirits Ready to Drink cocktails are available nationwide in Total Wine stores and online at drinkfreespirits.com and amazon.com starting April 9, 2024, in 250ml premium designed cans as 4 packs for $15.99 and will eventually expand into broad distribution and retail partners nationally.

About The Free Spirits Company

Located in Marin County, California, The Free Spirits Company crafts non-alcoholic spirits including Bourbon, Gin and Tequila, in addition to an Amaro and Vermouth. Through a process called Distillate Reconstruction, Free Spirits source natural real ingredients like American White Oak, European Juniper, and Mexican Blue Agave, then distill their essences while reconstructing the unique nose, flavor notes, and mouthfeel of the world’s great liquors. Where the alcohol would have been, Free Spirits infuses vitamins B3 and B6 for that little something extra. With Free Spirits, drinkers have complete control to “dial-up” or “dial-down” their favorite cocktail from replacing 1:1 to “half and half” or beyond, without sacrificing taste. Free Spirits are made for those who refuse to compromise between a great cocktail and a great time. The days without complex and delicious non-alcoholic options are over, it is time to break free. Free Spirits – the good spirit of great cocktails.

For More Information:

https://drinkfreespirits.com/