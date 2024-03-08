The Return of “Up, Up, and Away” IPA to No Label Brewing Co., in Grand Alliance With Bedrock City Comic Co.

This month, No Label Brewing Co., a pillar of innovation in the Texas craft beer community, will reintroduce “Up, Up, and Away,” a Hazy IPA, in collaboration with Bedrock City Comic Co., a cornerstone of the Houston comic book scene. The event highlights the brewery’s commitment to combining craft beer with the arts, featuring can artwork by the renowned comic book artist Aaron Lopresti.

**About No Label Brewing Co.:**

Founded in 2010 by the Royo family in Katy, Texas, No Label Brewing Co. has established itself as a leader in the craft beer industry. With a dedication to quality and creativity, No Label offers a diverse lineup of beers that cater to a wide range of tastes. The brewery is housed in an old rice silo, reflecting its commitment to local history and community. Known for their innovative approach and community-focused events, No Label has become a destination for beer lovers and families alike.

**About Bedrock City Comic Co.:**

Bedrock City Comic Co. has been a fixture in the Houston area since its establishment in 1990 by Richard Evans. With multiple locations, Bedrock City is renowned for its extensive collection of comic books, graphic novels, and pop culture memorabilia. It has earned a reputation as Houston’s premier comic book store, providing a hub for fans and collectors with its knowledgeable staff and welcoming atmosphere.

**About Aaron Lopresti:**

Aaron Lopresti is a celebrated artist in the comic book industry, with a career spanning over three decades. His notable works include contributions to major titles for both Marvel and DC Comics, such as “Wonder Woman,” “X-Men,” “Captain Marvel,” and “Justice League International.” Lopresti’s artistry has captivated fans with its detail, emotion, and dynamic storytelling, making his involvement in the “Up, Up, and Away” IPA a bridge between the worlds of craft beer and comics.

“Up, Up, and Away” IPA showcases a blend of Strata, Sabro, and Idaho 7 hops, delivering a beer with a pale golden hue and flavor notes that include grapefruit, citrus, and pine. This beer embodies the spirit of collaboration and creativity that No Label Brewing Co. and Bedrock City Comic Co. aim to promote.

This collaborative event underscores the shared commitment of No Label Brewing Co. and Bedrock City Comic Co. to fostering community engagement and celebrating the intersection of craft beer and comic book culture. This beer will be available all month throughout Houston, Texas thanks to Silver Eagle Distributor.

For More Information:

https://www.nolabelbrew.com/