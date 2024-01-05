This Week’s New Products: Dry January Mocktails, Plus PRIME, Celsius and Chameleon

In this week’s new products roundup, Hiyo, OPTIMIST and House of Love launch new non-alc offerings to help get you through Dry January, Celsius grows its fizz-free product line and Chameleon offers you a new way to consume your favorite Girl Scout cookies.

Chameleon

Now you can have your cookies and drink ‘em too! Chameleon Cold Brew is the latest CPG brand to strike up a deal with Girl Scouts of the USA, announcing a 3-SKU line of Girl Scout cookie-inspired canned cold brews. All three flavors – Thin Mints, Coconut Caramel and Chocolate Peanut Butter varieties – will be available in 8 oz. cans online beginning this spring. For more information, visit chameleoncoffee.com.

The Ryl Company

The Ryl Co. has expanded its portfolio of teas with the addition of a new immunity line. Available in two flavors at launch – Juicy Orange and Pink Lemonade – each 16 oz. can boasts 500mg of Vitamin C and also contains Vitamin D and Zinc. Ryl ImmuniTea is available for purchase via the brand’s website for $29.99 per 12-pack. For more information, visit drinkryl.com.

Hiyo

Just in time for Dry January, Hiyo has unveiled Strawberry Guava as its newest non-alc social tonic flavor. The new offering features functional ingredients lemon balm and passion flower, which have been shown to help alleviate anxiety and depression, the brand claims. Hiyo Strawberry Guava is available exclusively through the brand’s website for $44.99 per 12-pack of 12 oz. cans. For more information, visit drinkhiyo.com.

OPTIMIST

OPTIMIST, a non-alcoholic distilled botanical spirits company, has announced the launch of its first RTD product. Named Cali Spritz, the new beverage combines the brand’s Cali Amaro spirit with organic botanicals like orange, pink grapefruit, mandarin, bay laurel and wormwood. The drink also contains ashwagandha and schisandra to enhance flavor and “enhance the potential for [the] cocktails to lift stress,” according to the brand. Cali Spritz is now available online and at select retailers with a SRP of $22 per 4-pack. For more information, visit optimistdrinks.com.

PRIME

PRIME Hydration – which recently sold its billionth bottle just one year after the brand’s inception – has launched a new Cherry Freeze flavor featuring a color-changing label. Like the rest of the brand’s hydration beverages, the new flavor features BCAAS and B Vitamins and has just 20 calories. The “cold-activated” bottle features a label that starts with red at the bottom and fades to white, but when cold, the very top changes to a light blue. PRIME’s Cherry Freeze is currently only available for purchase in-store. For more information, visit drinkprime.com.

St. Agrestis

St. Agrestis has expanded its collection of non-alc cocktails with the addition of Phony Espresso Negroni. The LTO, crafted with roasted espresso beans, features 40mg of caffeine per serving. Additionally, the drink features gentle carbonation “to help mimic the bite and mouthfeel that alcohol typically provides,” the brand claims. St. Agrestis’ Phony Espresso Negroni is available via the brand’s website for $59.99 per 12-pack of cans. For more information, visit stagrestis.com.

House of Love

Just in time for Season 16 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, World of Wonder and RuPaul are adding a new 0% ABV mocktail to the House of Love canned mocktail and cocktail line. Named the Totally Tropical Mocktail, the drink features guava, passion fruit and citrus flavors. The new flavor joins House of Love’s other mocktail varieties, Colada and Ginger Mule. Totally Tropical Mocktail will soon be available for purchase via the brand’s website for $17.99 per 4-pack of 12 oz. cans. For more information, visit houseoflovecocktails.com.

Celsius

Lifestyle energy drink brand Celsius has unveiled its newest fizz-free flavor, Blue Razz Lemonade. Each 12 oz. can boasts 200mg of caffeine and contains seven essential vitamins. The new variety joins the brand’s other fizz-free flavors including Peach Mango Green Tea and Raspberry Açai Green Tea. Celsius Blue Razz Lemonade is now available at retailers nationwide. For more information visit celsius.com.