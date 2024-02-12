Top Note Partners With Gordon Food Service to Extend Distribution Reach Across North America

MILWAUKEE, Wis.— Top Note has announced a partnership with Gordon Food Service, one of North America’s premier foodservice distributors to bring the brand’s premium cocktail mixers to bars and restaurants nationwide. This collaboration marks a remarkable milestone in Top Note’s journey to broaden the reach of its bag and box delivery and its exceptional lineup of craft mixers and soft drinks through the hospitality industry. Top Note’s premium craft beverages are expertly crafted with high-quality ingredients such as all-natural botanical extracts, monk fruit, and real cane sugars.

With 125 years of excellence, expertise, and a steadfast commitment to quality, Gordon Food Service has earned its reputation as the largest family-operated broad-line food distribution company in North America. Their unwavering purpose is to serve customers with the highest quality foodservice products and services, a mission that aligns seamlessly with Top Note’s dedication to delivering premium offerings.

“Our partnership with Gordon Food Service allows us to reach deeper into the hospitality industry, serving the demand of mixologists across the nation who have made Top Note a cult favorite brand,” said Mary Pellettieri, co-founder of Top Note. “This partnership presents an opportunity to enhance the dining and hospitality experience for consumers by offering our premium mixers and soft drinks. We believe our craft beverages can elevate the culinary journey, providing a richer and more enjoyable experience for patrons in bars, restaurants, and hotels.”

The partnership with Gordon Food Service, along with their attendance at the 2024 National Restaurant Show, underlines their commitment to establishing a strong position in the restaurant industry as part of their on-trade strategy.

Separately, Top Note announced a distribution partnership with Louis Glunz Beer Inc. to distribute their products across Illinois – the direct result of a Naturally Chicago Pitch Slam. This partnership will place Top Note in all Mariano’s grocery stores across the state.

Since launching Top Note in 2017, the beverage company has gobbled up some of the world’s most prestigious awards, including double gold, the highest honor, at the San Francisco International Spirits Awards in the Ready To Drink category for their Classic Tonic Water.

Top Note’s portfolio includes a range of premium mixers and soft drinks, all handcrafted in Milwaukee using natural botanical extracts, monk fruit, and real cane sugars. Their lineup features classics like Grapefruit Soda, and Ginger Beer, as well soft drinks such as Cascara Cola and Sparkling Lemon-Limeade.

**Distributed through independent alcohol beverage distributors in multiple states throughout the midwest and nationally.

About Top Note

Co-founded by Mary Pellettieri, Top Note is an award-winning line of craft mixers and soft drinks. Handcrafted in Milwaukee, Top Note uses premium ingredients to create complex and well-balanced mixers and soft drinks. With over 20 years of experience in craft beer quality, Mary brings a brewer’s expertise in complex flavors to an industry where they were sorely lacking.

About Gordon Food Service

For more than 125 years, Gordon Food Service has delivered uncompromising quality and heartfelt service to our customers. Beginning as a simple butter-and-egg delivery service, Gordon Food Service has grown to become the largest family-operated broadline food distribution company in North America. Today, Gordon Food Service operates nearly 180 Gordon Food Service Store? locations in 13 states.

