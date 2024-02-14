Top Note Partners With Mariano’s to Expand the Availability of Its Craft Beverages in Illinois

MILWAUKEE, Wis.— Top Note has announced distribution in the grocery chain Mariano’s to expand Top Note’s craft mixer offerings in Illinois. This collaboration, part of the brand’s partnership with Louis Glunz Beers Inc., represents a pivotal moment for Top Note. The premium craft mixer and soft drink brand is expanding its reach and increasing the availability of its exceptional beverage lineup to consumers across every corner of the state. Top Note’s premium craft beverages are expertly formulated with high-quality ingredients such as all-natural botanical extracts, monk fruit, and real cane sugars, preserving the authentic essence of natural flavors.

Mariano’s, with its commitment to quality and widespread presence in the grocery industry, is a perfect partner for Top Note’s regional expansion within the Illinois market. Through this exciting partnership, Top Note’s premium craft mixers and soft drinks will grace Mariano’s store shelves, making it easier than ever for Illinoisans to savor the unparalleled quality and flavors that define Top Note. The brand’s shareable bottle – which makes two cocktails and is resealable – creates a standout added value on the grocer’s shelves.

“We are delighted to partner with Mariano’s, a revered grocery retailer, to extend our reach throughout Illinois,” says Mary Pellettieri, co-founder of Top Note. “This collaboration is a significant stride towards further strengthening Top Note’s position as a cherished brand in the state, and we eagerly anticipate serving consumers from every corner of Illinois with our exceptional craft mixers and soft drinks.”

Top Note has also begun a distribution partnership with Glunz, which was the result of a Naturally Chicago Pitch Slam. Pelletieri’s deep roots in the craft beer industry make the Glunz partnership a perfect collaboration as the brand continues to build its presence in retail through alcoholic beverage distributors, delivering Top Note mixers on the shelves alongside favorite liquors for the perfect cocktail.

Since launching Top Note in 2017, the beverage company has gobbled up some of the world’s most prestigious awards, including double gold, the highest honor, at the San Francisco International Spirits Awards in the Ready To Drink category for their Classic Tonic Water.

Top Note’s portfolio includes a range of ready-to-drink premium craft mixers with twist-off crowns and two-serving bottles, and soft drinks, all handcrafted in Milwaukee using natural botanical extracts, monk fruit, and real cane sugars. Their lineup features classics like Indian Tonic Water, Grapefruit Soda, and Ginger Beer, as well as a new line of soft drinks.

Top Note can be conveniently ordered online at topnotetonic.com or found in retail stores, bars and restaurants across the nation.

About Top Note

Co-founded by Mary Pellettieri, Top Note is an award-winning line of craft mixers and soft drinks. Handcrafted in Milwaukee, Top Note uses premium ingredients to create complex and well-balanced mixers and soft drinks. With over 20 years of experience in craft beer quality, Mary brings a brewer’s expertise in complex flavors to an industry where they were sorely lacking.

About Mariano’s

Founded by Bob Mariano, Mariano’s is a grocery store chain owned by Krogers. With 44 locations in Illinois, Mariano’s offers a wide array of products, including grocery staples, household supplies, healthy living items, and convenient ready-to-eat meals. Mariano’s is known for its unwavering commitment to quality and exceptional customer service, with a strong emphasis on sourcing the finest ingredients, from locally-sourced produce to international gourmet selections.

