Tractor Beverage Company Announces Exciting Leadership Changes

DENVER, Colo.— Tractor Beverage Company, the trailblazing pioneer of Certified Organic, Non-GMO beverages exclusively for the food service sector, is shaking up the industry with bold leadership moves aimed at propelling the company into its next phase of growth and impact.

In a strategic shift, Justin Herber, the visionary Chief Brand Officer behind Tractor’s rise to prominence, is embracing a new role as the Founder of the Farmhand Foundation. This groundbreaking philanthropic initiative spearheaded alongside Tractor Beverage Company founders, Griffin Barkley and Justin Schneir, is dedicated to empowering farmers to break free from conventional practices and embrace organic and regenerative farming methods. Herber’s departure from Tractor’s executive team marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter as the company further sets its sights on revolutionizing the global food system.

“I’m beyond thrilled to embark on this journey to lead the Farmhand Foundation,” said Justin Herber. “From the outset, Tractor has been driven by a desire to make a meaningful, positive impact, and this marks the progression of that dedication. Working alongside Tractor’s co-founders, I’m thrilled to embark on the next chapter of the Tractor journey, making a real, tangible difference, starting at the farm level.”

Simultaneously, Tractor Beverage Company proudly welcomes Duke Stump as its new Chief Brand Officer. Stump, a seasoned maverick in the marketing world, brings an eclectic blend of experience from his tenure at iconic brands such as Seventh Generation, Nike, Lululemon, and Lime. With a track record of pushing boundaries and challenging norms, Stump is poised to ignite a new era of creativity and purpose at Tractor.

“I’m honored to join the Tractor team,” remarked Stump. “This is more than a job—it’s a calling to leverage our platform for positive change. Together, we’ll amplify our impact and inspire a movement towards a healthier, more sustainable future.”

As Tractor’s new creative steward, Stump will collaborate closely with the existing team, including Herber, to craft a brand narrative that resonates deeply with consumers and drives meaningful change. Their shared vision for Tractor’s future promises to redefine the beverage industry and set new standards for social and environmental responsibility.

“We’re embarking on an exhilarating journey with Justin and Duke at the helm,” said Kevin Sherman, CEO of Tractor Beverage Company. “Justin’s passion and dedication have been instrumental in shaping Tractor’s identity, and we’re excited to see him channel that energy into the Farmhand Foundation. With Duke’s visionary leadership, we’re poised to take Tractor to new heights of success and impact.”

This announcement marks a pivotal moment for Tractor Beverage Company as it reaffirms its commitment to innovation, sustainability, and community impact. With Herber blazing a new trail with the Farmhand Foundation and Stump at the helm of Tractor’s brand evolution, the company is poised to lead the charge toward a brighter, more sustainable future.

About Tractor Beverage Company

Tractor Beverage Company is revolutionizing the beverage station as the first and only USDA Organic Certified, Non-GMO full-line beverage solution for food service. Farmer-founded and employee-owned, the team is on a mission to create a cleaner, healthier planet, one drink at a time. 136 million+ Tractor drinks are served annually in more than 6,000 locations across 50 states, with a portfolio of 25 uniquely flavored Certified Organic and Non-GMO craft refreshers, lemonades, and premium craft sodas as well as organic frozen and organic mixology. Tractor’s thoughtfully crafted drinks feature clean ingredients that deliver on taste, functionality, and experience, without any of the bad stuff. Tractor is the first beverage brand to track and disclose impact data about its ingredients through the Organic Impact Tracker, quantifying the benefit of sourcing organic versus conventional ingredients. The company was included on the 2023 and 2022 Inc. 5000 lists of America’s fastest-growing private companies, and on Fast Company’s 2021 list of the world’s Most Innovative Companies.

