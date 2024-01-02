Twrl Milk Tea Launches Trio of Cafe-Style Milk Teas at Sprouts Farmers Markets

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.— Twrl Milk Tea, the acclaimed plant-based food and beverage company, proudly announces the launch of three of their milk tea flavors, Hojicha Roasted Green Milk Tea, Taiwan-Style Black Milk Tea and Ube Milk Tea at all 400 Sprouts Farmers Market locations across 23 states. This exciting development marks a significant achievement for the 100% women-owned small business.

The addition of Twrl’s line of Milk Tea alongside their Brown Sugar Boba to the Sprouts Family is an achievement and celebration of the milk tea’s cultural heritage, taste and Twrl’s efforts as an innovator in the milk tea industry. Sprouts Farmers Markets will be carrying fan-favorite Twrl Milk Tea flavors including:

Hojicha Roasted Green Milk Tea

Twrl’s 2022 NEXTY finalist and BevNet 2022 Best Beverage Winner, Hojicha Roasted Green Milk Tea, promises a delightful blend with flavor notes of nuttiness, smokiness and a touch of chocolate. Crafted with organic fair-trade tea, this plant-based beverage is low in sugar, low in calories and now sports a refreshed design.

Taiwan-Style Black Milk Tea

Steeped with tea leaves grown on a misty mountain slope, Taiwan-Style Black Milk Tea offers a full-bodied experience with chocolatey and cinnamon notes. Boasting three times more antioxidants than regular black tea, this plant-based delight is their original signature flavor – paying homage to the origins of Milk Tea.

Ube Milk Tea

In celebration of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Twrl introduced its Ube Milk Tea – a vibrant blend using the nutritious purple yam inspired by Twrl’s founder’s upbringing in Hawaii. Farmed and harvested from small organic farms in Taiwan and brewed with organic Taiwanese mulberry leaf tea. This caffeine-free, nitro-infused beverage is a nostalgic journey with notes of earthiness, vanilla and coconut.

Twrl Milk Tea represents a step forward in the way everyone drinks their favorite milk tea. Many traditional and cafe-served milk teas often have high amounts of sugar and calories. Twrl found a way for everyone to enjoy delicious sips of tea while also feeling great. Paying tribute to the traditional preparation of milk tea, Twrl uses single-origin, loose-leaf teas harvested from small organic farms but puts their own healthy twirl to the drink by using plant-based pea milk. Pea milk is eco-friendly as it regenerates the soil it grows in and uses 75% less water than almonds and other nut milks. Additionally, it boasts 1/8 the amount of carbs compared to oat milk. The result is a dairy-free sip of milk tea that’s good for you and the environment, tastes even better, and supports local multi-generational family farms.

Twrl Milk Tea also comes in a 100% recyclable aluminum can that’s the perfect size to grab and go when you want a milk tea but don’t have time to visit a cafe.

Twrl Milk Tea founders, Pauline Ang and Olivia Chen, share insights into the journey of bringing their products to Sprouts. Drawing inspiration from their successful Costco launch story last year, the journey to bring Twrl Milk Tea to Sprouts has been a testament to their dedication to quality and perseverance. Navigating through the beverage industry, the founders discovered the complexities of buyer dynamics and the impact of internal changes within companies. They emphasize the company’s commitment to quality, sustainability and the rewarding experience of sharing their love for Tea + Boba Milk Tea culture.

“We are launching into Sprouts Farmers Market and partnering together to lead the change in products available in our fridge and our pantry, offering a genuine connection to culture and community through the joy of shared tea moments. Sprouts’ mission, centered on providing customers with affordable access to natural and healthy items, perfectly complements our commitment to quality products. ” – Olivia Chen, Co-founder & CMO of Twrl Milk Tea

About Twrl Milk Tea

Discover the magic of Twrl Milk Tea, a culinary revelation crafted by long-time friends turned founders, Pauline Ang and Olivia Chen. Twrl is not just a brand; it’s a commitment to redefine and honor the Asian milk tea experience and heritage. Offering a range of delightful options, from the convenience of grab-n-go cans to the innovation of instant boba topping packets, Twrl brings a fresh perspective to tradition. Every sip reflects a dedication to sustainability, with single-origin teas sourced from organic family farms and blended with climate-friendly pea milk. As industry-recognized BevNet’sBest New Beverage Winners, Food Network Editor’s picks and celebrated by Bon Appetit Magazine, Twrl Milk Tea invites you to explore a world of flavor, culture, and conscientious indulgence.

For More Information:

https://twrlmilktea.com/