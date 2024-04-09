Uncle Waithley’s Continues Expansion

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Uncle Waithley’s Beverage Company, the award-winning mixologist-crafted, Caribbean-inspired flavored beverage producer known for its authentic flavors and cultural connections, is thrilled to announce several exciting developments as it embarks on its next phase of expansion. Uncle Waithley’s has been selected to participate in Whole Foods Market’s prestigious On the Verge accelerator program. On the Verge deepens relationships between Whole Foods Market and local and emerging food and beverage suppliers. Brands selected for the cohort demonstrate serious growth potential, have a finger on the pulse of trends, and align with Whole Foods Market’s values and priorities.

“We’re honored to be the sole beverage among the ten food and beverage brands nationwide selected for the Local and Emerging Accelerator Program (LEAP), On the Verge cohort,” said Uncle Waithley’s founder Karl Franz Williams. “This program will provide Uncle Waithley’s with invaluable resources and mentorship to accelerate our growth.”

In winter 2024, Uncle Waithley’s also inked deals with prominent distribution partners, including Harlem Beer Distribution in North Carolina and Community Craft Spirits and Wine in Florida. These partnerships mark a significant expansion of Uncle Waithley’s presence in bars and restaurants in key markets and represent the initial phase of our ambitious growth strategy, poised to extend to eight new regions within the coming year.

In spring 2024, Uncle Waithley’s will expand its product lineup with its second flavor, Caribbean Sorrel. The ruby red beverage—also known as “liquid soul”—derives its flavor from steeped Hibiscus. The flavor is tart with bright berry (similar to cranberry) and citrus notes, rounded out the flavors of allspice, West Indian bay leaf, ceylon, nutmeg, clove, dried orange peel and cardamom. The elixir is steeped, cold brewed for at least 24 hours, blended with Uncle Waithley’s ginger beer and carbonated to perfection. Sorrel is the first of four new authentic Caribbean flavors launching this year that showcase Uncle Waithley’s commitment to celebrating culture, tradition and bold flavors.

About Uncle Waithley’s Vincy Brew

Uncle Waithley’s Vincy Brew is a small-batch award-winning non-alcoholic carbonated ginger beer developed by mixologist Karl Franz Williams and inspired by his grandfather, Uncle Waithley, who lived his entire life on the island of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Uncle Waithley’s Vincy Brew includes Scotch Bonnet pepper, ginger, turmeric, lime, and mineral water to produce a ginger beer with Caribbean-inspired flavors like no other.

For More Information:

https://www.unclewaithleys.com/