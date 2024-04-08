United Soccer League Announces Multi-Year Partnership with Electrolit

TAMPA, Fla.— The United Soccer League announced a landmark partnership with Electrolit, which will serve as the official hydration partner of the USL. The deal is the first U.S. sports league partnership for Electrolit and the first USL partnership with a premium hydration beverage company in league history, covering the USL’s men’s professional divisions and its preprofessional and youth properties.

Electrolit’s scientific formula, great taste and variety of flavors will provide hydration to players at clubs across the USL Championship, League One, League Two, W League, and the USL Academy. Additionally, Electrolit will have a major presence throughout the USL Youth season, culminating with Electrolit serving as the presenting partner of the USL Youth Finals, which features more than 140 teams.

“We are delighted to have partnered with Electrolit as the first Official Hydration Partner in the USL’s history,” said Josh Keller, USL Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships. “This partnership brings together two rapidly expanding organizations that will heighten visibility for both groups in markets across the United States. It will also offer premium hydration to players across the USL ecosystem, allowing them to maintain peak performance throughout the season.”

First created more than 70 years ago in Guadalajara, Mexico, Electrolit became the number one hydration oral solution in the country. Following Electrolit’s growth in Mexico, Electrolit came to the United States in 2015 and was quickly adopted by athletes as a preferred way to hydrate quickly and effectively, securing its position as the sports drink with the most consistent year-over-year growth in the category.

In addition, Electrolit will align with key USL markets for in-depth fan activations and on-site presence at marquee USL events including the USL Championship and League One Finals.

“Since bringing Electrolit to the United States in 2015, it has established itself as the hydration product that champions sports performance for athletes everywhere,” said Jake Sloan, Electrolit Sr. Director of Marketing. “We believe our USL partnership will accelerate Electrolit’s mission to support athletic performance in line with the growth of the USL Championship, League One and its pre-professional properties.”

About Electrolit

Electrolit manufactures a scientifically formulated premium hydration beverage that replenishes the body after physical activity, intense heat, or a night of partying. Founded in Mexico in 1950, since, Electrolit has become revered by athletes & partygoers alike as a recovery drink. Formulated with magnesium, potassium, calcium, sodium glucose, and sodium lactate plus six ions for electrolyte absorption, Electrolit aids in the recovery of the hydro electrolytic imbalance, fulfilling metabolic and hydration needs. Available in 15 delicious flavors, Electrolit is currently offered in national, grocery, convenience and online channels across the nation, including Walmart, Kroger, Jewel-Osco, 7-11 and more. Electrolit is manufactured and owned by Pisa Pharmaceuticals, the largest pharmaceutical company in Mexico and Latin America.

For More Information:

https://electrolit.com/