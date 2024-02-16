USA Fencing Inks Partnership With Beam and RAIN

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.— USA Fencing, the national governing body for the Olympic and Paralympic sport of fencing in the United States, announced partnerships with Beam, a leader in wellness and sleep supplements, and RAIN Pure Mountain Spring Water, the sustainable water brand whose mission is to end the dependance on single-use plastics.

Beam, which was founded by pro athletes, avid CrossFit competitors, Ironman triathletes and marathoners, becomes The Official Sleep Supplement of USA Fencing. With a focus on empowering people to improve their physical and mental health, Beam will now provide USA Fencing’s more than 40,000 members with education and easy access to its natural sleep and all-day wellness supplements.

RAIN Pure Mountain Spring Water joins USA Fencing as an official partner and will now supply its sustainable aluminum bottles of natural spring water and receive key signage and branding inventory at major USA Fencing events, including the Junior Olympic Championships, April North American Cup and Division I Championships, and Summer Nationals — USA Fencing’s largest tournament. The partnership with USA Fencing marks RAIN’s second major partnership in Olympic and Paralympic sports, as RAIN also serves as the Official Premium Water of U.S. Biathlon.

“Elite athletes require top quality nutrition and hydration to ensure that they can perform at peak performance and we are thrilled to provide all of our members and their families with increased access to Beam and RAIN’s vital health products,” said USA Fencing CEO Phil Andrews. “It’s an honor to align with Beam and RAIN, two organizations who are committed to developing products that help people lead healthier lives, and we are proud to welcome them both into the USA Fencing family.”

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with USA Fencing, and it’s a privilege to support their dedicated members and elite athletes,” says Beam co-founder Kevin Moran. “Recognizing the pivotal role of sleep in achieving athletic excellence, we are excited to empower this esteemed organization and its athletes in their quest for success, both within the fencing arena and beyond.”

“It is an honor to support the athletes of USA Fencing and contribute to the growth of this sport in the United States,” said RAIN Founder, Mark Majkrzak. “At RAIN, we pride ourselves in partnering with organizations that share the same stewardship and respect for the environment. We are proud to support USA Fencing, its athletes and community, with sustainably sourced and packaged natural spring water.”

Beam and RAIN become the third and fourth partners to join USA Fencing’s partnership program in 2024 alongside Avis and Bell Bank. USA Fencing’s high six-figure partnership program now boasts partners in categories including automotive, banking, beverage, fencing, health and wellness, higher education, sports performance, and water, among others.

