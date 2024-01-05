Von Kooi Family Farms Launches Farm-to-Table CBD Beverage Line

CHICO, Calif.— Von Kooi Family Farms, a craft hemp farm in Northern California, recently launched the nation’s first farm-to-table CBD beverage line, Creek Water Botanicals.

Creek Water Botanicals is a line of plant-based, sparkling CBD beverages infused with full-spectrum hemp extract grown on Von Kooi Family Farms’ small farm in Concow, California. The drinks are formulated in the style of a hop-water and feature rare cannabinoids CBG (cannabigerol) and CBDv (cannabidivarin) in addition to the well-known cannabinoids CBD (cannabidiol) and THC (tetrahydrocannabinol). These beverages offer adult consumers an alcohol replacement for social consumption and stress management.

With 65mg of total cannabinoids per can, Creek Water Botanicals provides the most potent ready-to-drink beverages on the market featuring the rare cannabinoids CBG and CBDv. Each beverage in the product line contains a trace amount of hemp-derived THC, 1mg.

Creek Water Botanicals are considered to be functional beverages, offering intended effects such as mood-enhancement and pain management by leveraging the use of different cannabinoids to produce specific intended effects. They are currently offered in three different flavor and cannabinoid profiles:

Uplift (Hibiscus + El Dorado™ hop essence) for energy and focus with CBG+CBD

Relax (Lavender Lemon + Mosaic™ hop essence) for rest and recovery with CBDv+CBD

Bliss (Grapefruit + Citra™ hop essence) a balanced blend for recreation and stress relief with CBG+CBDv+CBD

Each flavor is made with zero artificial ingredients, zero sugar, and five calories. Though flavored with legacy hops, the beverages contain zero alcohol.

Creek Water Botanicals is a vertically-integrated product, meaning that Von Kooi Family Farms sources all of its active ingredients from its own hemp farm. The company is family-owned and operated, and founder Kristofer Kooi has been developing the product since early 2021.

Creek Water Botanicals is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing trend of “California Sober” (those who abstain from alcohol yet still partake in cannabis/hemp products) and the ‘sober curious’ movement. A recent report by NCSolutions found that approximately 34% of adults had chosen to drink less alcohol in 2023. The cannabis beverage industry is expected to reach $6 billion by 2030, according to a 2023 report by Zion Market Research.

Creek Water Botanicals is currently available nationally through their website and locally through health food stores, bars, restaurants, convenience stores, cafes, and wellness centers across Northern California.

For More Information:

https://vonkooifarms.com/creek-water-botanicals/