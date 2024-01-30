WheyUP Is Reintroduced in a New Powder Form

CHANDLER, Ariz.— WheyUP, the Original Protein Drink with Energy, announced that the innovative fitness beverage is back in a new powder form. The revolutionary product that shook up the fitness beverage industry a decade ago, is now readily available nationally via the company’s website at www.drinkwheyup.com, and soon on Amazon.

“WheyUP is back and better than ever,” said Erik Rothchild, WheyUP’s original creator and leading brand ambassador. “We built a loyal following in Arizona, and now we’re ready to expand the brand nationally.

WheyUP represents a breakthrough in the fitness drink industry. It combines 24 grams of whey protein with an energy component in a sugar-free, non-carbonated beverage of 100 calories per serving. The new formulation is now enhanced by coconut water (powder), which is great for hydration. Packed with electrolytes like potassium and magnesium, this powder helps replenish lost fluids and restore the body’s hydration levels.

One of WheyUP’s newest brand ambassadors is legendary Olympian and decathlete Dan O’Brien, who once held the title of “World’s Greatest Athlete.”

“With 24 grams of protein, zero fat and zero sugar, WheyUP is the perfect drink for people on carb-conscience diets,” O’Brien said. “It’s a great way to add protein to your diet and energy to your day.”

Dedicated athletes and fitness enthusiasts can elevate their daily nutrition with WheyUP, formulated with a clear whey protein isolate powder, which dissolves 100% in water and provides a texture closer to juice. This advanced supplement goes beyond a typical protein shake, offering a comprehensive solution for enhanced workout performance. WheyUP is expertly crafted to support muscle growth, amplify energy levels, and ensure hydration during rigorous workouts, making it an indispensable tool for achieving peak physical results.

The fitness industry recommends consuming a minimum of 20g of whey protein prior to working out. Many individuals are also seeking a boost of energy – whether it’s coffee, an energy drink or caffeine pills – to intensify their workout. With WheyUP, getting energized and adding healthy protein to a diet has never been easier.

WheyUP is targeted toward a wide variety of health-conscious individuals and fitness enthusiasts. It is ideal for fat-loss programs, exercise programs, weight-training programs, athletic activities, and as part of a healthy, active lifestyle. It also appeals to women.

WheyUP, owned and operated by Dosanjh Nutrition LLC of Arizona, is available in two flavors: Blue Raspberry and Fruit Punch. It retails for $44.88 for a 21-ounce tub.

