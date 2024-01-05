Yerbaé Expands Distribution, Secures Authorization With Kroger Division- Mariano’s

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.— Yerbaé Brands Corp. (TSX-V: YERB.U; OTCQX: YERBF) (“Yerbaé” or the “Company”), a plant-based energy beverage company, announced a significant expansion in its distribution channels through a strategic partnership with Mariano’s, a mid-west supermarket chain owned by Kroger.

In a noteworthy development, Yerbaé’s products have been officially authorized by Mariano’s for distribution across all locations in the greater Chicago region. Mariano’s, a subsidiary of Kroger, has become a key player in the supermarket industry in the Midwest since opening its doors in 2010.

Commencing January 10, 2023, Yerbaé’s four refreshing SKUs—Mango Passionfruit, Black Cherry Pineapple, Yuzu Lime, and Classic Lemonade—will be available for purchase at all Mariano’s locations. This expansion not only underscores Yerbaé’s commitment to providing innovative and health-conscious beverage options but also reflects the brand’s strategic vision for increased accessibility.

“We are excited to announce our partnership with Mariano’s, a trusted name in the supermarket industry. This collaboration allows us to bring Yerbaé’s refreshing beverages to a wider audience within the third largest domestic market in the United States, and additionally expands Yerbaé’s growing demand in the Midwest marketplace,” said Seth Smith, Vice President Sales of Yerbaé Plant-Based Energy.

Yerbaé is proud to be part of the Mariano’s portfolio, aligning with the supermarket’s commitment to providing a premium shopping experience. The inclusion of Mariano’s in Yerbaé’s distribution network marks a substantial milestone for the company’s growth and market reach.

About Yerbaé

Yerbaé Brands Corp., (TSXV: YERB.U; OTCQX: YERBF) makes great-tasting energy beverages with yerba mate and other premium, plant-based ingredients. All Yerbaéenergy beverages are zero calorie, zero sugar, non-GMO, vegan, kosher, keto-friendly, paleo-approved, gluten free and diabetic-friendly. Founded in Scottsdale, AZ in 2017, Yerbaé seeks to disrupt the energy beverage marketplace by offering a no-compromise energy solution, with input and support from its recently-announced Yerbaé Advisory Board, Sports and Entertainment.

