Ziemann Holvrieka Breaks Ground on State-of-the-Art Production Facility

Ziemann Holvrieka, a German provider of tanks and process technology for the beer, the beverage and food industry, has broken ground on a new facility in the Amistad Chuy María Industrial Park, located in Ramos Arizpe, Coahuila, near the capital city of Saltillo. The ceremonial groundbreaking event, attended by the Governor of Coahuila, Manolo Jiménez Salinas, marks a significant milestone in the company’s expansion efforts and underscores its commitment to the region.

With a projected total investment of 20 million dollars, Ziemann Holvrieka’s new production plant is poised to generate 150 new jobs in the Southeastern region of Coahuila. The facility will specialize in the manufacturing of stainless steel tanks, execution of EPC-Projects and overall customer services tailored to the needs of the liquid food industry and to serve our existing huge installed base, bolstering local employment opportunities and contributing to the economic growth of the area.

Speaking at the event, Governor Manolo Jiménez Salinas expressed his enthusiasm for the project, emphasizing the importance of collaboration between government and industry in fostering economic development. “We are delighted to welcome Ziemann Holvrieka to Coahuila,” remarked Governor Jiménez. “Our state is committed to supporting businesses that seek to invest, innovate, and create jobs within our borders.”

Ziemann Holvrieka’s decision to establish a presence in Ramos Arizpe reflects its strategic vision for serving the growing demand for liquid processing solutions in Mexico. Klaus Gehrig, the company’s CEO, highlighted Mexico’s significance as the largest market of the group over the past decade and underlines their dedication to providing exceptional service to the clients from their new facility in Coahuila. Additionally, the company will extend its services and supplies to support the operations of its sister companies, DME and Briggs of Burton, catering to their customers in Mexico.

The new production plant, spanning 48,000 square meters, will feature state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities covering 6,500 square meters and accommodate 1,404 square meters office area across a three-story building. This investment underlines Ziemann Holvrieka’s long-term commitment to delivering high-quality products and services to its customers while leveraging the region’s skilled workforce and favorable logistical advantages.

Ziemann Holvrieka’s expansion represents a testament to Coahuila’s attractiveness to international investors, particularly from Europe. Governor Jiménez reaffirmed the state’s commitment to fostering an environment conducive to investment and job creation, emphasizing Coahuila’s status as a prime destination for businesses seeking to thrive and succeed.

The ceremony was attended by distinguished guests, including local government officials, representatives from industry associations, and key stakeholders, underscoring the collaborative effort to drive economic prosperity in the region.

For More Information:

https://www.ziemann-holvrieka.com/en/