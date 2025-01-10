New Products: Koia Bulks Up Its Shake Portfolio, Curaleaf Does Low-Dose Seltzers

In this week’s new products roundup, Koia unveils a line of high-protein shakes, Curaleaf introduces a low-dose version of its Select Zero Proof Hemp Seltzers, and HOIST teams up with Fold of Honor on a new flavor release.

Saint James Tea x The White Lotus

Saint James Tea has joined forces with HBO’s hit series “The White Lotus” to launch a limited edition Mango Organic Black Tea flavor inspired by the show. The zero-sugar, zero-calorie beverage is available on Amazon and at retailers nationwide, including Target, Hannaford, and Albertsons.

Odwalla

Grupo Jumex is reviving Odwalla with a new line of smoothies available in Mango, Strawberry-Banana, and Berries varieties, alongside three 100% juice offerings – an orange, guava, and ginger blend; a green juice made with pineapple, apple, and nopal cactus; and a 100% orange juice. The smoothies will be packaged in 13.9 oz. glass bottles, while the juices come in 16 oz. and 32.4 oz. cartons. For more information, visit odwalla.com.

HOIST

Hydration beverage brand HOIST has teamed up with Folds of Honor, a non-profit providing educational scholarships to children and spouses of America’s fallen or disabled military service members and first responders, to create its newest flavor, Five Star Punch. The new offering comes in a custom-designed bottle featuring relics of the American flag, and a portion of proceeds from each bottle sold will go to Folds of Honor. Hoist Five Star Punch is available on the brand’s website for $28 per 12-pack of 16 oz. bottles. For more information, visit drinkhoist.com.

Koia

Recognizing a growing consumer interest in higher protein content, plant-based shake producer Koia has unveiled its latest product line, Koia Elite. Offered in two flavors – Vanilla and Chocolate – each 12 oz. bottle has 32 grams of protein derived from complete pea protein containing all nine essential amino acids. Koia Elite is currently available in the refrigerated functional beverage set at Whole Foods Market nationwide in 12 oz. bottles. The brand will roll out a shelf-stable format for ecomm and convenience channels later this year. For more information, visit drinkkoia.com.

Curaleaf

Just in time for Dry January, Curaleaf has expanded its fast-acting, session-able Select Zero Proof Hemp THC Seltzers to include a new low-dose 2.5 mg variety available in Black Cherry, Grapefruit, Watermelon, and Berry flavors. The new products are available at major retailers in select states, on Curaleaf’s online storefront, and at Curaleaf’s retail stores in Arizona and Maine. For more information, visit curaleaf.com.

AriZona Beverage Company

AriZona is kicking off the new year with a slate of new product releases. This week, the brand launched its new 22 oz. cans in four flavors: Blueberry White, Rx Watermelon, Frost Chillzicle, and Mango Dragonfruit. Originally limited to exclusive 2024 releases, Frost Chillzicle and Mango Dragonfruit have returned due to overwhelming demand, AriZona claims. All four new 22 oz. can flavors are available for a SRP of $1.49 at major retailers like 7-Eleven, Sheetz, and BP. Additionally, the brand has expanded its 34 oz. PET line with Kiwi Strawberry, Blueberry White, and Tropical Chillzicle flavors. For more information, visit drinkarizona.com.

Ginseng Up

Worcester, Mass.-based beverage company Ginseng Up Corp. has announced the launch of its Bean Sparkling Coffee Soda line. Available in five flavors – Espresso, French Vanilla, Hazelnut, Mocha, and Decaffeinated – each 12 oz. bottle (except the Decaffeinated variety) contains 60mg of caffeine. For more information, visit ginsengup.com.

Twrl Milk Tea

Twrl Milk Tea is celebrating the Year of the Snake with the release of its first ever Lunar New Year Box. The curated box includes a 4-pack of Twrl’s signature canned milk teas (Ube, Taiwan-Style Black, Hojicha Roasted Green, and Jasmine Pu’erh), two pouches of loose-leaf teas (Loashan Black Tea and Shen Pu’erh Tea), a 12-pack of Strawberry Popping Boba, a New Year Horoscope Postcard, and a Formosan Bear Magnet. Twrl Milk Tea’s Lunar New Year Box is available for pre-order on the brand’s website for $88. For more information, visit twrlmilktea.com.

Red Bull

Red Bull kicked off the new year by launching Red Bull Zero in the U.S. The new energy drink variety is sweetened with monk fruit extract and features tasting notes of pineapple, vanilla, and tutti frutti. Red Bull Zero is now available at retailers nationwide in 8.4 oz. matte, light blue cans. For more information, visit redbull.com/us-en.

Nescafé

Nescafé has dropped its first ever liquid concentrate line, the aptly named Nescafé Espresso Concentrate. Available in two variations – Black and Sweet Vanilla – the new offering is crafted with 100% Arabica beans and easily dissolves in water or milk. Nescafé Espresso Concentrate will be available at retailers nationwide beginning in February for a SRP of $9.49 per 300ml bottle. For more information, visit nescafe.com/us.

STIIIZY

Cannabis brand STIIIZY has introduced STIIIZY Seltzers, a new line of hemp-infused cannabis beverages in Strawberry Kiwi, Watermelon Wave, Caribbean Breeze, and Mango Tango flavors. Each 12 oz. can contains 5mg of Hemp D9 “designed to help consumers recharge and enhance social moments,” according to the brand. Consumers can purchase STIIIZY Seltzers on the brand’s website for $19.99 per 4-pack of 12 oz. cans. For more information, visit tiiizyhemp.com.

Slate

Slate Milk is bulking up its portfolio of high-protein, low-sugar shakes with the debut of 32g Protein Nutrition Shakes. Available in the brand’s signature milk chocolate flavor, each 11 oz. ultra-filtered milk beverage contains 150 calories, 1 gram of sugar, and 2 grams of net carbs. Slate Milk Chocolate Nutrition Shake 32g Protein is now available on the brand’s website for $41.99 per 12-pack. For more information, visit slatemilk.com.

Halfday

Halfday has expanded its lineup of better-for-you, gut-healthy iced teas with the launch of Sweet Tea. According to the brand, the new flavor is “the classic southern sweet tea taste you expect without the sugar crash that usually comes with it.” Each 12 oz. can has 30 calories, 5 grams of sugar, and 8 grams of fiber. Halfday Sweet tea is available at Whole Foods Market Nationwide. For more information, visit drinkhalfday.com.

Mingle Mocktails

Mingle Mocktails has unveiled its latest flavor, Pineapple Paloma. The non-alcoholic cocktail features tasting notes of pineapple and grapefruit and has 90% fewer calories and 83% less sugar than a traditional 4 oz. paloma, the brand claims. Mingle Mocktails Pineapple Paloma is available on the brand’s website for $38.95 per 12-pack of 12 oz. cans. For more information, visit minglemocktails.com.