New Products: Minus Coffee Goes Instant, Nestlé Vies for More GLP-1 Users

In this week’s new products roundup, Nestlé rolls out another product geared toward GLP-1 users, Minus Coffee transitions from RTDs to instant powdered lattes, and Cann teams up with Sober(ish) for Dry January.

Boost

In the height of the “Ozempic Era,” Swiss conglomerate Nestlé is seeking to attract even more consumers using GLP-1 drugs with the launch of its mocha-flavored Boost Pre-Meal Hunger Support Nutritional Drink. Each 4.2 oz. bottle contains 10 grams of protein, 1 gram of sugar, and 45 calories. The beverage helps promote the body’s natural production of GLP-1 in response to a meal when consumed 10 to 30 minutes before eating, Nestlé claims. For more information, visit boost.com.

Minus Coffee

San Francisco-based food tech company Compound Foods, the makers of Minus Coffee, have abandoned their initial approach to CPG– a two-SKU line of 7.5 oz. single-serve cans – for an instant alternative. The company has unveiled a new powdered oat milk latte, now available for $35 per 9.7 oz. bag to subscribers. The instant beanless coffee touts 50 mg caffeine, 100 mg L-theanine, and 6 grams of pea protein per serving. For more information, visit drinkminuscoffee.com.

Cann x Sober(ish)

Just in time for Dry January, Sober(ish) and Cann have teamed up to launch the “Sober(ish) Cann-uary” sampler box that includes the former’s Giggle Grass shots (5mg THC, 10mg CBD) and a curated selection of the latter’s THC-infused social tonics. For more information, visit soberish.com.

Advocare

Wellness company Advocare has unveiled its latest product innovation, Spark Spiced Peartini. Like all Spark zero-sugar energy drink supplements, the new limited edition offering provides a mix of essential vitamins and amino acids to promote sustained energy, mental focus, and overall well-being. Advocare Spark Spiced Peartini is available on the brand’s website for $57.95 per 10.5 oz. tub. For more information, visit advocare.com/home.

This Girl Walks Into a Bar Mixers + Snacks

This Girl Walks Into a Bar has released two new non-alcoholic cocktail mixers, Bloody Mary Mix and Pineapple Mint Mojito Mix. The low-sugar, low-carb, organic mixers have an SRP of $14.99 per 750ml bottle and are distributed by KeHe and POD Foods. For more information, visit thisgirlmixerssnacks.com.