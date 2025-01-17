New Products: Organic Valley Mooves into Non-Dairy, Premier Protein Gets Indulgent

In this week’s new products roundup, Organic Valley ventures into oat-based creamers, Premier Protein unveils a line of dessert-inspired protein shakes and Pepsi adds a new flavor to its permanent portfolio.

Liquid Death

Amidst rising interest in the modern soda category, Liquid Death has released a collection of three soda-inspired sparkling water flavors: Killer Cola, Doctor Death and Rootbeer Wrath. All three varieties are available at Target for $7.99 per 6-pack of 12 oz. cans. For more information, visit liquiddeath.com.

Organic Valley

Organic farmer-owned cooperative Organic Valley is moo-ving into non-dairy creamers with the launch of four new products: Cinnamon Spice Oat Creamer, Caramel Oat Creamer, Vanilla Oat Creamer and Oatmeal Cookie Oat Creamer. The dairy-, nut- and lactose-free creamers have 30 calories per serving and are made with oats sourced directly from Organic Valley’s U.S. organic family farms. For more information, visit organicvalley.coop.

Jarritos

Mexican soda brand Jarritos has unveiled its newest creation, JARRIBOBA. Offered in three flavors at launch – Kiwi Watermelon, Mango Passion Fruit and Strawberry Guava – the new offering is made in Taiwan with green tea and popping boba. JARRIBOBA is available in 16.4 oz. cans at City Farmers Market locations in Atlanta, Ga., and select retailers in Phoenix and Tuscon, Ariz. For more information, visit jarriboba.com.

RECOVER 180

RECOVER 180 has expanded its portfolio of premium hydration beverages with its newest flavor, Strawberry Banana. Like the rest of the brand’s lineup, the new flavor features a mix of coconut water, essential vitamins and key minerals. RECOVER 180 Strawberry Banana is slated to launch in 20 Kroger divisions next month, followed by Sprouts Farmers Market in April. For more information, visit drinkrecover.com.

Edible Garden

Edible Garden AG Inc. has announced the launch of its better-for-you product line, Kick. Sports Nutrition. The line contains a diverse range of clean-label sports nutrition products, including protein powders, plant-based proteins, pre-workout and post-workout formulas, and hydration products and is set to launch on Amazon in Q1 2025. For more information, visit ediblegardenag.com.

Pepsi

In anticipation of what it’s calling a “cherry-coded” 2025, Pepsi has announced the launch of its Wild Cherry & Cream flavor, available in regular and zero sugar varieties. Starting the week of January 20, both varieties will join the CSD giant’s permanent portfolio in 12 oz. cans nationwide. Additionally, for a limited time, Pepsi and Pepsi Zero Sugar Wild Cherry & Cream will be available in 20 oz. bottles. For more information, visit pepsi.com.

La Colombe

La Colombe has unveiled its newest canned draft latte flavor, Strawberry Mocha. The LTO, crafted with natural strawberry flavoring and real cocoa, contains 50% less sugar than the average RTD flavored coffee, according to the brand. La Colombe Draft Latte Strawberry Mocha is available at major retailers nationwide through April 15 with a SRP of $3.29. For more information, visit lacolombe.com.

Premier Protein

Seeking to help consumers stay on track with their health and wellness goals, Premier Protein has released its Indulgence protein shake line. Available in four dessert-inspired flavors – Decadent Dark Chocolate, Salted Caramel Truffle, Chocolate Covered Strawberry and White Chocolate Raspberry – the shakes have 30 grams of protein, 3 grams of sugar, and 170 calories. Premier Protein Indulgence Shakes are now available at Walmart, Walmart.com and Amazon. For more information, visit bellring.com.

Unity

Organic energy drink brand Unity has introduced its newest flavor, Peach Mango. Each 12 oz. can features 180mg of caffeine derived from organic green coffee bean extract and contains just 40 calories. According to co-CEO Caleb Weidenaar, the brand recently switched from glass bottles to cans to improve convenience for consumers. Unity Peach Mango is available on the brand’s website for $23.94 per 6-pack or $47.88 per 12-pack. For more information, visit idrinkunity.com.