Cutting-edge beverage brands will compete in the 15th edition of the New Beverage Showdown, BevNET’s cutting edge business pitch contest. The brands will take the stage at BevNET Live Summer 2018 , which will be held in New York on June 6 and 7.

New Beverage Showdown 15, sponsored by Venturing & Emerging Brands, hands over the microphone to new beverage brands and their founders. With only a few minutes to impress the judges, crowd, and online viewers, competitors vie for $10,000 in prizes, as well as unmatched trade exposure to investors, retailers, distributors, and more.

On June 6, each promising semifinalist will step onto the BevNET Live stage, given only two minutes to pitch their product and business plan to an expert panel of judges from the beverage business. Past judges include respected industry veterans from First Beverage Group, Kroger, AccelFoods, Albertsons, Presence Marketing, ACG, Whole Foods Market and more.

All semifinalists will receive immediate critiques and advice, but only six brands will be chosen to present a longer, in-depth final presentation on the following day. The brand that ultimately impresses the judges the most, will be crowned the winner. Past New Beverage Showdown champions include Bear Squeeze, Monfefo, Health-Ade Kombucha, Mother Beverage, Owl’s Brew, Tio Gazpacho, RAU, and MALK.

Ready to compete and spread the word about your product? Become the next winning brand at BevNET Live and make a splash. Get noticed by industry leaders through New Beverage Showdown 15. There is no cost to apply, although conference registration is required for those selected to compete.

Apply Now for New Beverage Showdown 15 >>

To experience — and prepare for — the New Beverage Showdown, rewatch the New Beverage Showdown 14 presentations from BevNET Live Winter 2017’s competition in Santa Monica this past December.

Detailed information on the format and selection process can be found online and more information on BevNET Live Winter 2017 can be found on the event website. Early registration pricing is currently in effect, which features a discount of $200 per registration.

Questions about the New Beverage Showdown, event or attendance? Please contact Jon Landis, our Brand Specialist. Conference sponsorship is also available for companies looking for additional industry exposure.

About BevNET Live

BevNET Live Summer 2018 will return to the Metropolitan West in Manhattan, New York on June 6 and 7. A Beverage School for new companies will also be held on Tuesday, June 5 at no additional cost.

BevNET LIVE is the premiere event for beverage brands, distributors, service providers, retailers and investors to discuss what’s next for the industry. With the industry’s foremost speakers and our New Beverage Showdown, BevNET Live attracts hundreds of brands to each event.