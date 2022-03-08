BevNET Live and NOSH Live Are Back in the Big Apple

We’ll take Manhattan. Together.

Combining our signature mix of innovative products, entrepreneurial strategy, and networking, the BevNET and NOSH teams are excited to invite you to join us at NOSH Live and BevNET Live in New York City.

With terrific speakers, exciting new brands, and a hefty dose of fun and connection, the events will turn the Metropolitan Pavilion into a hub of energy and learning for emerging food and beverage brands. This is an incredible chance to come back together after so long apart. Please join us for the following dates this year:

NOSH Live: June 13, June 14

BevNET Live: June 15, June 16

As initial speakers we are thrilled to announce a pair of executives from fast-growing food and beverage companies: David Klavsons, CEO of King Juice, and Duane “Myko” Cheers, co-founder of Everything Legendary.

As always, we will feature our signature competitions, the NOSH Pitch Slam and BevNET’s New Beverage Showdown, letting the innovative new brands that are hitting the market do so with a expert coaching from our judges and the momentum that comes from being a winner in this attention-getting event. Speakers, panelists, networking events and an online Boot Camp will have attendees ready to take on all of the challenges that await a growing CPG business.

These shows offer surveys of the new developments in disciplines like investment, operations, marketing and sales, as well as the kind of empathetic connection that comes with the incredible mix of people attending and presenting.

Early registration is open for a limited time, saving you $100 per ticket. And if you want to save even more on a ticket to BevNET Live or NOSH Live, you can become a BevNET & NOSH Insider to access an additional $100 discount.

If you purchased a 2020 event ticket, you have the option to transfer that ticket to a Summer 2022 event or any upcoming event within the next 12 months. Please contact us to do so.

Summer 2021 sponsors include Coca Cola’s Venturing & Emerging Brands. Sponsorship opportunities are still available for companies looking to maximize exposure at the upcoming events.