BevNET Live: Are “Dry Drinks” Your Next Product?

Lower freight costs, simpler R&D processes, cross-store merchandising opportunities: If you’ve noticed more powdered beverages around the supermarket in recent years, there’s good reasons for that. Now, as brands like Liquid I.V. and Nuun have built out a functional powdered drinks set in retail and online, companies that established their names in ready-to-drink are fast expanding into the category with their own lines of dry drinks.

During BevNET Live Summer 2022, taking place June 15-16 in New York City, a panel of brand leaders who have launched powdered offerings in recent years will walk entrepreneurs through the benefits, challenges, and expanded horizons that water-less beverages have brought to their portfolios. The roster includes Eliza Ganesh, co-founder and CEO of superfood drinks brand Sunwink; Orion Melehan, co-founder and CEO of functional platform brand LifeAID; and Kyle Watson, VP of marketing for performance energy brand CELSIUS. The trio will discuss the changes in the powdered beverage category over the last decade that made it a viable expansion opportunity, how they’ve used these products to expand ecommerce, and the pros and cons of conducting field marketing with stick packs.

The panel will also provide fresh insights into the functional beverage space and evolving consumer behavior in the post-pandemic market, an understanding of portfolio and innovation strategy, and probe the need for more sustainable CPG formats.

Innovation and beverage trends will be a top topic at BevNET Live, with a full roster of speakers and panels scheduled throughout the two day event. Beyond the stage content, attendees will be able to meet industry experts and get their own questions answered during networking sessions and sampling breaks.

