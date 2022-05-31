BevNET Live Beverage School Lineup Announced: Dive Into the Business on June 15

New-to-the-business BevNET Live Summer 2022 attendees wishing to get a jump start in the race to the shelves have an opportunity to learn and make key connections during Beverage School, taking place right before the start of BevNET Live.

Open to registered attendees of BevNET Live, Beverage School will take place from 7:45 to 9:45 on the morning of Wednesday, June 15 at the Metropolitan Pavilion.

Speakers at the event will introduce attendees to basic but essential knowledge of key areas of the beverage and CPG business. They will also be available for Q&A and networking during a roundtable period prior to the start of BevNET Live.

Presenters include:

Bill Sipper, Managing Partner, Cascadia Managing Brands – Understanding Route to Market

Heidi Traore, Manager, Supplier Relationships, National Co+op Grocers – Pitching Retailers

Bob Burke, CEO, Natural Products Consulting Group – Pricing & Margins: The Basics

Danielle Muller, Chief Strategy Officer, The GRO Agency – Brand Design for Beverage Companies

Jeremy Halpern, Co-Lead, Food & Beverage Group, Nutter – Beverage Finance Best Practices

Beverage School is designed as a lead-in to the BevNET Live event and will give brands a quick immersion in some of the tactics and early challenges that beverage companies will face. It’s also a way to begin building dialogue with other early-stage entrepreneurs and introduce a common industry language that will continue through BevNET Live.

Beverage School is just one more great opportunity to maximize the value of the BevNET Live Summer 2022 event, both for startups and for beverage companies who are hoping to expose employees who are new to the business to some of the key terminology and objectives of their positions.

