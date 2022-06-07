BevNET Live: Navigating the ‘New’ World Of Non-Alc

Within the current beverage landscape, the term “non-alcoholic” doesn’t seem to fully capture the broad behavioral shift that is afoot. In recent years, inspired by a new generation of health conscious and open-minded consumers, drinkers have been looking beyond the traditional confines of beer, wine and spirits for new types of adult beverage experiences that recontextualize traditional alcohol occasions in a modern, progressive and booze-free light – think non-alcoholic distilled spirits, low-dose cannabis cocktails and elevated sparkling drinks infused with hops, bitters or botanicals. Those conditions are creating huge opportunities for brands and retailers to shape the modern “adult non-alcoholic” set – but that open sandbox also brings its share of challenges and pitfalls.

With brands, consumers and retailers all eager to see this trend continue to grow double-digits annually, the question isn’t if or when this category is going to take off – it’s how. On June 15 at BevNET Live Summer 2022, we’ll bring together a panel of industry experts from across disciplines to chart the journey so far and plot the path ahead for adult non-alcoholic beverages. In discussion with BevNET managing editor Martin Caballero, the panelists – George Daines, Sr. Global Category Merchant, Beverage at Whole Foods Market; Morgan McLachlan, Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer, AMASS Botanics; and Marcos Salazar, CEO, Adult Non-Alcoholic Beverage Association – will help define who and what this rising movement represents (and what it does not) and how this new generation of beverages both fits into and disrupts both traditional and tech-driven commercial business models, while also offering perspective on product innovation, marketing and connection to larger CPG trends.

