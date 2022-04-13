BevNET Live Summer 2022: Creating Your Investment Narrative with Romitha Mally

To earn their spot on the shelf, brands that are appealing to retail customers take data and consumer insights to create a “selling story.”

That idea of sewing the numbers and the brand appeal into a narrative quilt isn’t just the key to moving product, however – it’s also a great way to build interest among investors and acquirers.

Attendees at BevNET Live Summer 2022, taking place in New York City on June 15 and 16, will have a chance to hear from an incredible practitioner of the selling narrative this summer when Romitha Mally, the founder of The Mally Collective, an M&A and IPO advisory firm focused on high-growth, disruptive consumer companies, takes the stage. Mally, who has led strategic transactions at industry leading valuations for beverage companies like Bai, Vital Proteins, Orgain and more, brings over 25 years of investment banking and research experience for firms like UBS and Goldman Sachs to BevNET Live, but she has won clients not due to a big firm’s reputation but her own unique approach.

This idea of the selling narrative extends beyond creating an auction for a hot brand – Mally’s talk will extend into ways smaller, newer brands can introduce their own stories to the investment community, helping them nail the right characteristics and plot points to attract key financial partners as they grow. The discussion will go beyond the usual survey of the market and look at the ways brands are packaged not just for the store, but for successful fundraising overall.

BevNET Live will take place on June 15 and 16 at the Metropolitan Pavilion in New York City. It’s a chance for brands, investors, retailers, distributors, suppliers and experts to gather, mix, learn and tell stories; this talk will be an incredible way for founders to make those stories compelling investment narratives.

Early registration ends this month! Register before Friday, April 29th to save $100 per registration.

Register for BevNET Live on June 15+16 >>

Sponsorship opportunities are still available for companies looking to maximize exposure at the upcoming events.

About BevNET Live

BevNET Live is the premiere event for beverage brands, distributors, service providers, retailers and investors to discuss what’s next for the industry. With the industry’s foremost speakers and our New Beverage Showdown, BevNET Live attracts hundreds of brands to each event.

About Romitha Mally

Romitha Mally is the founder of Mally Collective, a boutique investment bank focused on the consumer sector and specializing in M&A, IPO advisory, and private capital raises. Romitha has over 25 years of Wall Street experience across Investment Banking and Equity Research and was previously a Vice Chairman at UBS. Mally’s passion is to work with founder led companies to help articulate their vision and stories in strategic sales or IPOs. Mally has led several billion dollar+ transactions such as the sale of Orgain to Nestle, Vital Proteins to Nestle, Bai Brands to Dr.Pepper, Dollar Shave Club to Unilever, SheaMoisture to Unilever, and Blue Buffalo to General Mills, These sales were completed at industry leading valuations. Mally also led the IPO’s for Blue Buffalo and elf cosmetics and advised on the recent Vita Coco IPO.