BevNET Live Takes Place in Just 6 Days; Expand Your Industry Network at the Happy Hour

Connect with beverage industry leaders in just 6 days at BevNET Live Summer 2022. Networking is an essential piece of BevNET Live – we make sure to offer plenty of opportunities throughout the day for you to initiate meaningful conversations, establish new partnerships, and catch up with industry friends.

You’ll have the opportunity to connect with executives from retailers like Albertson’s, Whole Foods, and GoPuff; fellow entrepreneurs from hot challenger brands like Poppi, Aura Bora, and Liquid Death; investors like Encore Consumer, PowerPlant Ventures, Verlinvest, and many more; more than 20 distributors from across the Northeast including Big Geyser, High Grade, DeCrescente and Fischer Thompson, as well as suppliers, service providers, and experts from across the country. Check out the full list of registered companies and start planning your conversations.

Continue your conversations after the day’s learnings at the BevNET Live Happy Hour, taking place on-site at the Metropolitan Pavilion on Monday June 13th from 4:45 PM to 6:00 PM ET.

The Happy Hour is an opportunity to deepen your relationships with brand founders, investors, retailers, distributors, suppliers, and industry leaders in a more casual setting. Featured alcoholic and non-alc beverages include King Juice, Splash Hard Seltzer, Straightaway Cocktails, Perfy, Cheers, and Minna. This is an exclusive opportunity for registered attendees, and an event badge will be required.

Register for BevNET Live >>

Maxine Kozler Koven, Managing Director of LDR Ventures, said it best:

“BevNET Live is an unbelievable place for a founder to attend and know no one, and after two days have this huge network of other founders, investors and industry experts.”

If you are interested in additional exposure, you can expand your presence at BevNET Live with our sponsorship opportunities.

About BevNET Live

BevNET Live is the premiere event for beverage brands, distributors, service providers, retailers and investors to discuss what’s next for the industry. With the industry’s foremost speakers and our New Beverage Showdown, BevNET Live attracts hundreds of brands to each event.