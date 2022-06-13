BevNET Live: Watch Main Stage Presentations & Taste Radio Studio

We’re on the cusp of BevNET Live Summer 2022, but if you don’t have a seat at the conference, we don’t want you to miss out on the important conversations happening on the main stage and in the Taste Radio Studio. We will make a free livestream available on June 15th and 16th, presented by Firmenich and International Beverage Capital.

The free livestream runs Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. ET, and Thursday, June 16th, from 9 a.m. ET to 4 p.m. ET. The two-day BevNET Live agenda is packed with case studies of both established and emerging beverage companies, deep dives into growing categories, deal breakdowns and insight into the world’s largest retailer.

Featured on the agenda is the New Beverage Showdown, which kicks off with the semi-final round on Wednesday at 3:15 p.m. ET, with the finals to follow on the second day of the conference. Tune in to hear the emerging beverage brands pitch their business plans and vote for the winner. Voting information will be provided on the livestream.

As a livestream viewer, you have the exclusive access to additional commentary and interviews through the BevNET Live Summer 2022 Taste Radio Studio. We have interviews lined up with top executives representing companies such as Vita Coco, Essentia, PowerPlant Ventures, Rabobank and more. The full two-day Taste Radio Studio schedule can be found below.

Day 1

11:05 AM: Julianne Hummelberg, Vice President, PowerPlant Partners

11:15 AM: Kevin Vann, Founder, Leelanau Tea

12:40 PM:Roxana Saidi, Founder & CEO, Táche

12:50 PM: Danielle Goss, Co-Founder & CEO, KUL Mocks

1:00 PM: Nicole Staniec, VP, Beverage, NA Taste & Beyond, Firmenich

1:10 PM: Fred Hart, Partner & Creative Director, Interact

1:20 PM: Lyndell Parris, Founder, YOR Water

1:30 PM: Marc Siden, CEO, Cloud Water Brands

Day 2

10:35 AM: Jane Prior, CMO, The Vita Coco Company

10:45 AM: Neil Kimberley, CSO, Essentia Water

12:35 PM: Jim Watson, Executive Director – Research, Rabobank

12:45 PM: Cy Cain, Co-Founder & CEO, Straightaway Cocktails

12:55 PM: Benjamin Mogul, CEO, Cann-Ade

1:05 PM: Stephen Horgan, Founder/Partner, InterContinental Beverage Capital

1:25 PM: Andres Izquieta, CEO, Chiki Chiki Boom Boom

1:35 PM: Ranwei Chiang, President, Abstinence Spirits

To access the main stage presentations and Livestream Studio interviews, simply visit the livestream page starting at 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, June 15th.

About BevNET Live

